Wildfire Forces More Villages to Evacuate in Southern Rethymno

The massive wildfire in southern Rethymno continues to burn out of control, forcing authorities to order new precautionary evacuations in the settlements of Ligres, Agalianos, Kerames and Keramiani Gialia. Gale-force winds are making the firefighters’ work even harder, while ground crews are fighting through the night to protect residential areas and human lives.

The fire has taken a dramatic turn as night falls over southern Rethymno. Ground crews continue their exhausting battle under extremely difficult conditions. The lack of aircraft, combined with strong and constantly shifting winds, is severely hampering firefighting efforts. The flames keep changing direction, creating new and dangerous fronts.

Because the wildfire is spreading rapidly, authorities ordered the precautionary evacuation of Ligres, Agalianos, Kerames and Keramiani Gialia a short time ago. The measure is intended to protect residents and visitors. The 112 emergency alert system remains active, with evacuation orders being issued as the fire moves across the area.

Earlier, authorities had evacuated Krya Vrysi, Saktouria, Melambes, Agios Georgios, Agios Pavlos, Triopetra, Akoumia, Orne and Agia Galini. Hundreds of residents and visitors were forced to leave their homes and accommodations in search of a safe place to stay.

A major sea rescue operation was also carried out near Agios Pavlos. Thirty-one people were safely evacuated from the area and taken to the indoor gymnasium in Moires, where residents and visitors who had been forced to leave because of the wildfire are being housed.

The ground firefighting forces now carry the heaviest burden. Crews will continue working throughout the night in an effort to contain the flames and protect settlements, property and critical infrastructure.

At the same time, thick smoke and suffocating air have caused breathing problems for residents and firefighters. Some people have received first aid at local health facilities.

All eyes are now on the early morning hours, when aerial firefighting operations are expected to resume and strengthen the battle against the flames. Until then, the authorities’ priority remains the protection of human life and the containment of the wildfire, which has become one of the most difficult firefighting operations seen in Crete in recent years.