Two firefighters lost their lives on Wednesday while battling a severe wildfire near Krya Vrysi in southern Rethymno.

Civil Protection issued emergency alerts ordering immediate evacuations for multiple settlements including Krya Vrysi, Melampes, Saktouria, Agios Pavlos, and Agios Georgios.

Major international media including the BBC, The Guardian, and Daily Mail published extensive reports as gale-force winds pushed flames across a 15-kilometer front.

International news outlets turned their focus toward southern Crete on Wednesday as a fast-moving wildfire in Rethymno claimed the lives of two firefighters and forced multiple mountain settlements to evacuate under extreme weather conditions.

Global news networks including the BBC, The Guardian, and Daily Mail placed the Cretan disaster at the top of their coverage, reporting on the extreme heat and wild winds sweeping across the Mediterranean basin.

The two first responders died in the line of duty near Krya Vrysi when sudden wind shifts and advancing flames trapped their service vehicle. The Fire Service confirmed that both individuals were actively working to protect local homes and surrounding communities when the tragic incident occurred.

Location of fatal incident: Krya Vrysi, Municipality of Agios Vasileios, Rethymno

Krya Vrysi, Municipality of Agios Vasileios, Rethymno Ground and air deployment: Over 125 firefighters, 27 engines, four helicopters, and four aircraft

Over 125 firefighters, 27 engines, four helicopters, and four aircraft Environmental conditions: Gale force mountain gusts reaching 7 Beaufort

Gale force mountain gusts reaching 7 Beaufort Evacuated settlements: Krya Vrysi, Melampes, Saktouria, Agios Pavlos, and Agios Georgios

The fire erupted around midday and rapidly expanded across a mountain front stretching over 15 kilometers. Civil Protection authorities issued emergency notices through the 112 system, instructing residents and visitors across affected villages to move immediately toward coastal safe zones and nearby urban centers.

Emergency crews faced continuous obstacles from sudden regional power failures, while airborne water drops operated under severe turbulence created by erratic wind gusts. Local municipal water trucks and heavy construction equipment joined ground crews from the 3rd and 19th Special Forest Operations Units to cut emergency containment lines around endangered neighborhoods.

Eyewitnesses and local leaders described an aggressive wall of dense smoke moving at terrifying speed down the ridges toward residential properties.

Foreign correspondents reporting on the disaster highlighted the ongoing vulnerability of southern European landscapes during summer heatwaves. The loss in Rethymno draws sharp attention to the immense pressure placed on local emergency services as summer conditions grow increasingly harsh across Greece.

International coverage widely reflected the profound human cost paid by local and seasonal firefighting crews who stand directly between vulnerable villages and dangerous fire fronts.