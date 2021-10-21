18 to 20 Year Olds Can Still Apply for the DiscoverEU Experience

Share Pin 0 Shares

Residents of Crete who are ages 18 through 20 have the opportunity to participate in the European program DiscoverEU, which is part of the European Year of Rail 2021 initiative.

This program lets young people the opportunity to travel Europe for one month in a once in a lifetime learning experience.

Registrations have already begun and will last until the 26th of October 2021. For those interested, you will need to follow this link to register. Please be sure to read all the relevant information and instructions.

There are also Greek versions and attachments.