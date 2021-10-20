HRADF Receives Offers for Gournes Military Base on Crete

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) announced last week four interested parties have submitted offers for the development of part of the former US military base of Gournes in Heraklion, Crete.

According to the news from ANA, the offers for developing the Gouves Military Base were submitted by Club Hotel Casino S.A. – Lyktos Holding S.A., Dimand S.A., Reds S.A., And Vivion Investments.

This property consists of a beachfront land plot of 345,567 sqm (34.5 hectares) which is located 13km from the international airport “Nikos Kazantzakis” and 16 km from Heraklion.

Neighbouring land plots have been developed the Hellenic Centre for Marine Research, the Cretaquarium Thalassocosmos, the International Exhibition and Conference Centre of Crete.

The Gournes Military Base property is directly adjacent to the beaches of Hersonissos and the Town of Herakleion, and therefore there are developed activities in the broader region (commercial, tourism, leisure and holiday homes). This HRADF booklet (PDF) gives more information.