Critida Launches ELeNi – Extra Virgin Olive Oil for Children

“Eleni” – pure, extra virgin olive oil for children developed by Critida and named for the company owners’ daughter, Eleni Andreadaki.

Critida produces exceptionally good olive oil. Its new creation, “ELeNi,” is a pure, extra virgin olive oil for children aged six months or older.

Good olive oil has antioxidants and fatty acids beneficial for a healthy diet, but it is only safe for babies when they are ready to eat solids, which is when they turn six months old. However, Critida’s owners know the health benefits olive oil can provide in a balanced diet.

This extra virgin olive oil for children is named after Eleni Andreadaki, the company owners’ daughter, born last December. Her sweet little hand holds a 250 milliliters bottle with a cute, colorful label featuring a cartoon and a cheerful logo. Eleni is the owners’ firstborn, and their love for the little one led to creating something special, “For Eleni and every baby in the world deserving the best.”

I have several premium olive oils by Critida in my kitchen – the one seasoned with rosemary being my favorite. I like dipping a piece of bread in it and having the first bite in the morning with a glass of cold Zaros mineral water. It’s one of the few guilty pleasures that make living in Crete such a rewarding experience. The oil is smooth and sweet, with a nutty aftertaste as it slides down the throat.

I am not sure what “ELeNi” extra virgin olive oil for children tastes like – it was just launched. But, being for babies and toddlers, I imagine it must be milder and sweeter than the one with rosemary. And, because it is Cretan olive oil from Heraklion, it can only be delectable.

Most olive oil producers believe their oil is the best, but the olive oils from Critida live up to the hype. You can eat them by the spoonful: even the most pungent one will not “burn” your throat. Instead, the aftertaste will linger with delicate, earthy flavors hard to describe unless you are a connoisseur. Try to imagine the scent of freshly cut grass after rainfall, hints of citrus, and wild herbs.

Eleni – extra virgin olive oil for children, an organic, high-quality product by Critida.

Critida produces exclusively organic oils, free of chemical substances, pressed just after the olives come down from their branches. As a result, the company has an ingeniously-curated selection of flavors, all rich in vitamins and antioxidants that make a positive addition to a balanced Mediterranean-style diet. They count three generations of olive oil makers and their passion for quality shows. You can taste it.