Rethymno Municipality hosted a cycling event on June 3 to celebrate World Bicycle Day.

The initiative drew 30 participants, including international tourists from France and Poland.

The route showcased inland Rethymno, highlighting local culture, history, and new e-bike infrastructure.

The Rethymno Municipality and its Department of Tourism organized a targeted cycling excursion on Wednesday, June 3, to promote the region as a destination for sustainable and eco-friendly travel.

The event, held in celebration of World Bicycle Day, attracted a small group of roughly 30 participants. The registry included local organizers alongside European visitors from France and Poland, who toured the Rethymno hinterland to experience the area’s natural landscape and historical sites.

Smart Mobility Infrastructure

The tour commenced at Agnostos Stratitis Square (Square of the Unknown Soldier). Before hitting the road, participants visited the municipality’s new “smart” parking and charging stations for electric bicycles.

Vassilis Myriokefalitakis, a representative from the Municipality’s Technical Services and Head of European Programs, briefed the group on the system. The infrastructure currently features 15 stations and is funded through the European project SMARTMOBAIR (Interreg IPA Adrion), which aims to foster sustainable transit solutions across the region.

Cultural and Historical Stops

The cycling route wound through the hills of Rethymno, combining physical activity with cultural sightseeing. The group made several key stops along the itinerary:

Panagia Halevi Monastery: A scenic stop offering panoramic views and historical background of the area.

A scenic stop offering panoramic views and historical background of the area. Chromonastiri Chromonastiri War Museum: Participants received a guided tour courtesy of Infantry Major Ioannis Kolybianakis, Director of the museum branch.

Participants received a guided tour courtesy of Infantry Major Ioannis Kolybianakis, Director of the museum branch. Mili Gorge: A ride through the traditional alleys of Chromonastiri village led the group into the natural landscape of the local gorge.

A ride through the traditional alleys of Chromonastiri village led the group into the natural landscape of the local gorge. Agia Irini Monastery: The final cultural landmark on the itinerary before the cyclists returned to the starting point.

Local Business Collaboration

The initiative relied heavily on the cooperation of local tourism board members and businesses. Evangelos Petroulakis, the Municipality’s Bike Ambassador and member of the Tourism Development Committee, coordinated the logistics.

Local e-bike rental shops provided the necessary equipment for the international participants free of charge. Contributing businesses included:

eBikes Rethymno (Michalis Troullinos)

(Michalis Troullinos) Bik-e (Konstantinos Perpyrakis)

(Konstantinos Perpyrakis) Best Ride (Yiannis Alevras)

The municipality used the event to highlight the inland road network, noting its low vehicle traffic and suitability for alternative tourism. Local authorities hope to market these traits to extend the traditional summer tourism season.