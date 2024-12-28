The Key to Sustainable Yard Management for Hospitality Properties

Needless to say, there’s a lot of buzz about sustainable travel experiences these days; at this point, who hasn’t heard about this? Plus, who is not working toward this? For the most part, your average guests (especially younger ones) are no longer just looking for a beautiful room or fancy amenities; they want to know their stay contributes to something meaningful.

Usually, hospitality properties often focus on energy-saving lighting or eco-friendly toiletries, which is great, but one area that gets overlooked? The outdoor spaces.

You can’t just cut back on laundry and stop giving out free toiletries in the name of being eco-friendly while at the same time wasting resources on the lawn. Sure, yards, gardens, and lawns are the first thing people see when they arrive. A welcoming landscape indeed speaks volumes about the experience your property offers. But maintaining those spaces sustainably?

Well, that’s where things get tricky. But yes, by all means, it’s entirely possible to have jaw-dropping outdoor spaces without guzzling resources or relying on harmful practices. But how can hotels make this possible? Here’s how to keep your property’s yard looking great while staying green.

The Lawn Needs to be Where Sustainability Meets Style

Do you know what ruins that luxury feel? Well, a patchy, overgrown lawn. While sure, guests might not say it out loud, a scruffy lawn can dampen the overall impression of a property. But overall, the trick is to keep it neat and polished without burning through resources or your budget.

For the most part, this can be a mix of being the easiest and the hardest fix at the same time. So, a cordless lawn mower is the best choice, since you don’t need petrol like that old-fashioned lawnmower. Plus, cord ones are a bit dangerous too. While this might seem small, switching to electric makes a massive impact.

Focus Only on Native Plants

Chances are fairly high that most properties do this, but it’s best to highlight that it still is. So, with that all said, sustainable yard management starts with planting smarter. For the most part, native plants are like the low-maintenance dream team of landscaping. They’re already adapted to your local climate and thrive without needing extra water, fertiliser, or pesticides.

However, depending on what the plants are, yes, they could potentially grow fairly fast. But overall, for hospitality properties, native plants offer an extra layer of charm. Imagine guests strolling through a garden that reflects the unique local environment. It’s not just beautiful (granted, that’s needed) it’s memorable.

Water Smarter, Not Harder

Watering huge lawns and gardens can feel like watching money pour down the drain. Just a lot of water is needed to keep the grass lush, right? However, sustainable yard management is all about making every drop count.

If possible (and yes, this can be very expensive), you could look into drip irrigation systems since they deliver water directly to the roots of plants, so there’s less waste. Depending on where the business is located (because in some areas, this is illegal), rainwater harvesting can be another smart move.

If parts of the property have high foot traffic, such as around pathways, then it might be a better idea just to go ahead and consider replacing traditional grass with drought-resistant ground covers or artificial turf. If you think about it, these alternatives still look great and save water in the long run.

Lose the Chemicals

For the most part, chemical fertilisers and pesticides might get quick results, but they’re bad news for the environment. It can’t be stressed enough but sustainable yard care focuses on more natural solutions that keep the ecosystem happy. It’s usually where businesses get this wrong: just because you use an electric lawn mower doesn’t inherently mean the property is sustainable. There are so many aspects, and all of those aspects need to be done.

Overall, there needs to be fewer chemicals, and one of them is composting. This is a fantastic way to enrich your soil without adding anything artificial. It’s simple and effective, and it cuts down on food waste from the property’s kitchens (and there are usually local organisations and waste management that will take it, too).

Now, onto pests; think outside the box when it comes to pest control. The pesticide smells are strong, and you can count on guests noticing. So, why not let nature take the lead? For example, beneficial insects like ladybugs or praying mantises can keep harmful bugs in check naturally, and it’s a far more eco-friendly solution.

Welcome Local Wildlife

There’s something magical about a garden that feels alive with birds, butterflies, and bees. Maybe this is something that you’re already doing? Most hospitality properties lack some control in this department but use that for good. Actually, go ahead and embrace sustainability by creating spaces that support local wildlife. Wildlife (at least some) will go into the property one way or another.

For example, planting flowers rich in nectar attracts pollinators, while bird feeders or birdbaths invite feathered friends to drop by. Just think of it this way: not only does this enhance the beauty of the space, but it also adds a dynamic, ever-changing element that guests will love.

Guests like this a lot, and your average guest will want to see this, too. Besides, who doesn’t enjoy sipping coffee while watching butterflies flit about?

Think Long-Term Sustainability

This part just can’t be stressed enough, but sustainability isn’t a one-time effort; it’s an ongoing commitment. Seriously, this isn’t some trend; this is needed due to how bad the environment has sadly gotten!

Generally speaking, hospitality properties that invest in durable, eco-friendly materials set themselves up for long-term success. For example, consider pathways made from recycled materials or xeriscaping designs requiring minimal water.

Plus, think of it this way: over time, these thoughtful choices reduce maintenance costs and keep the property looking fresh and inviting. But yeah, guests notice when spaces feel cared for, and that attention to detail makes all the difference.