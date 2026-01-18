World Snowman Day is celebrated on January 18 — and yes, the date is the whole joke: 1 looks like a broomstick, and 8 looks like the snowman body.

It is an unofficial holiday for people who still enjoy winter’s simplest pleasures: a carrot nose, a crooked scarf, and the quiet satisfaction of making something cheerful out of cold weather. No politics. No speeches. Just snow.

And if you live somewhere that forgot what snow looks like (or you cannot be bothered to go outside), you can still celebrate properly: watch a snowman come to life on screen because humanity has turned that idea into an entire film genre. So, without further ado, here are three movies you could watch to celebrate the day:

1) Frosty the Snowman (1969)

The classic. A top hat, a magical moment, and a snowman with personality. It is nostalgic, sweet, and still the template for everything that came after.

2) Hot Frosty (2024)

Netflix’s modern interpretation: snowman becomes a man, and a woman reconsiders her anti-Christmas attitude. It is ridiculous in the way holiday movies are supposed to be—comfort viewing. Maximum cocoa energy.

3) Jack Frost (1998)

Not horror — the family one. A father dies and returns as a snowman—strange premise, surprisingly emotional, and proof that snowmen can be both funny and bittersweet.

Bonus for Horror Fans: Jack Frost (1997)

If you want your snowman less wholesome and more murderous, this is the cult horror version. A serial killer becomes a killer snowman. Yes, it is absurd. Yes, people love it for that reason.

World Snowman Day is not about plot. It is about mood. Build a snowman if you can. If not, watch one. Either way, January 18 belongs to the scarf-and-carrot crowd.