Wizz Air Launches Larnaca–Bratislava Flights from January 2026

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced a new route linking Larnaca, Cyprus, with Bratislava, Slovakia, beginning January 12, 2026. The service will run three times weekly, strengthening air connectivity between the eastern Mediterranean and Central Europe.

“We are very excited to offer yet another route from Cyprus,” said Olivia Harangozo, Wizz Air’s Corporate Communications Manager. “With the launch of our new Larnaca–Bratislava route, we continue to expand our network and provide more affordable travel choices for our passengers.”

Nestled along the Danube River, Bratislava combines historical charm with strategic proximity to Vienna and Budapest, making it an attractive getaway for Cypriot travellers eager to explore Europe’s cultural heartland.

The new service comes as part of Wizz Air’s ongoing expansion from Larnaca, reflecting the airline’s long-term commitment to Cyprus and its aim to enhance travel accessibility without compromising affordability.

As the pink-and-purple jets prepare to take off in January, Wizz Air continues to turn Europe’s map into a network of reachable dreams — one budget-friendly flight at a time.

Για την Κρήτη και για κάθε τόπο που ακόμη αναπνέει.

Argophilia — Independent. Unaligned. Always listening.

(For Crete, and for every place that still breathes.)