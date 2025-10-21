Samaria Gorge Closed as Storms Loom Over Crete

Crete’s iconic Samaria Gorge — a natural treasure drawing thousands of hikers each year — will remain closed to visitors on Tuesday as storm systems move across the region.

The Natural Environment and Climate Change Organization announced the closure after the Hellenic Meteorological Service warned of unstable conditions and potential midday storms. The decision affects both entrances of the gorge to prevent any safety risks to hikers.

Authorities will review the situation later today, with a final decision on whether the gorge will reopen Wednesday depending on updated weather data.

For now, the path through Samaria — usually alive with footsteps and mountain echoes — remains silent, waiting for Crete’s skies to calm once more.

Για την Κρήτη και για κάθε τόπο που ακόμη αναπνέει.

Argophilia — Independent. Unaligned. Always listening.

(For Crete, and for every place that still breathes.)