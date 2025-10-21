Suspicious Poison Baits Found in Potamos — Pet Owners Urged to Stay Vigilant

Where: Potamos area, Sivas (Municipality of Phaistos)

Potamos area, Sivas (Municipality of Phaistos) When: October 14, 2025

October 14, 2025 Who: Spyros and Eka, trained detection duo

Spyros and Eka, trained detection duo What: Discovery of suspicious baits with toxic residue

Discovery of suspicious baits with toxic residue Action: Investigation launched by Moires Police

A Dangerous Find in Potamos

What began as a routine patrol ended with a disturbing discovery. In the quiet fields of Potamos, Sivas, trained handler Spyros and his faithful partner Eka, a detection dog from the national anti-bait program, came across pieces of bait covered in a fine white powder. The powder, according to early indications, suggested the use of toxic substances—the kind often used in illegal “fola” poisonings targeting stray or wild animals.

The pair immediately alerted the authorities, and within hours, a case file was opened by the Moires Police Department. Investigators are now working to trace the source of the material and identify whoever placed it.

Caution Urged for Pet Owners

Local residents and visitors are strongly advised to remain cautious when walking pets, especially in unmarked rural paths, olive groves, or near riverbeds. Pieces of meat, sausage, or other food items left in unusual spots should never be touched.

Veterinary experts remind owners that fast action can save lives — if an animal shows sudden vomiting, drooling, or disorientation, seek emergency veterinary care and keep any remaining bait for testing.

The incident in Potamos adds to a worrying pattern of illegal bait placements across Crete, threatening not only animals but also wildlife and the ecosystem. Authorities continue to stress that these acts carry severe legal penalties.

