103 water supply and desalination projects in 61 island municipalities in 2025

€9,073,448 from Public Investments plus €20 million for urgent needs

Fast-track licensing for 35 new desalination units on 27 islands

Technical support and procurement for the most remote islands

Since 2019: 400+ projects in 78 islands, budget over €60 million

The Plan in Numbers

The Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy, with the General Secretariat for the Aegean and Island Policy, is rolling out 103 water supply and desalination interventions for 2025. The funding: €9,073,448 from the Public Investment Programme, plus an extra €20 million for areas in immediate need.

Bureaucracy, for once, is allegedly in the fast lane — 35 new desalination units have been licensed across 27 islands. For Gavdos, Megisti, Kimolos, the Diapontia Islands, Agios Efstratios, and even the Monastery of Panormitis on Symi, the General Secretariat is acting as contracting authority, sidestepping the usual delays. Locals may not be convinced until they see the taps running.

Official Words, Unofficial Thoughts

Minister Vassilis Kikilias declares: “With speed, cooperation and targeted interventions, the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy implements a comprehensive plan aimed at the adequacy and quality of water in our islands… improving living conditions and supporting insularity, a comparative advantage of our country.”

Deputy Minister Stefanos Gikas assures: “With continuous visits to our islands… we record problems and try to provide reliable solutions… helping our islanders in a meaningful way.”

Since 2019, the Ministry and the General Secretariat have financed more than 400 projects in 78 islands, with a total budget exceeding €60 million. Locals may not be convinced until they see the taps running. Ambitious, yes — but islanders have learned that in water policy, “fast-track” often walks at the pace of a donkey with a limp.