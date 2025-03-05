Map Routes Tours Uncover Heraklion’s Voltone Gate

Visit historic churches in Heraklion’s centre.

End the tour at Voltone Gate, a symbolic landmark.

The event is free and will take place on Saturday, 8 March , starting at 10:00 AM .

Organised by Heraklion Municipality in partnership with the Filopolis Team.

Guided by volunteer expert Athina Kyriakaki-Sfakaki.

Suitable for all history lovers and curious tourists.

Sign up by phone at 2813409757 or email at ethelontismos@heraklion.gr.

Heraklion’s historic streets are calling, and Map Routes tours have planned another captivating journey into the past. This Saturday, 8 March, an enchanting tour will take participants around some of the city’s oldest and most significant landmarks. The event starts at 10:00 AM, with the meeting point set in the courtyard of the old Church of Saint Minas.

From there, attendees will traverse:

The historic Old Saint Minas Church is a striking piece of local heritage.

The Latin Church of Saint John the Baptist, once home to Franciscan monks, is located at 1821 Street.

The location of the former Church of Panagia of Foro (or Mandonina) is close to the iconic Lions Square.

is close to the iconic Lions Square. The tour will wrap up at the site of the Voltone Gate, situated at Lions Square.

Guided by the knowledgeable and devoted Athina Kyriakaki-Sfakaki, participants can expect an engaging and informed exploration into Heraklion’s history.

A Free Adventure Worth Waking Up Early For

Part of the Map Routes tours initiative, this programme is a collaborative effort by Heraklion Municipality and the Volunteerism Vice-Mayor’s Office in cooperation with the Filopolis Team. These tours connect visitors and locals with Heraklion’s rich past through guided walks across the city centre and beyond.

Events run regularly on Saturday or Sunday mornings, taking history enthusiasts to urban landmarks and regional treasures. And the best part? Participation is entirely free. But don’t get too comfortable – spaces are limited, and it’s always first come, first served.

How to Join the Fun

Dreaming of wandering through Heraklion’s history? Secure your spot by:

Calling 2813409757 on weekdays between 08:30 – 14:00 .

on weekdays between . Dropping a line to ethelontismos@heraklion.gr.

Whether it’s ancient churches, fascinating tales, or simply the chance to see a new side of Heraklion, these tours are an opportunity waiting to be grabbed. And yes, they’re zero-cost, too.

For additional details in Greek, visit the official page at Heraklion Municipality’s website.

Don’t just stand there – Heraklion’s calling. Get those walking shoes ready!