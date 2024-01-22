VOAK: Linoperamata Junction Closes Until Thursday

The ongoing resurfacing along the southern stretch of the Greek National Road 90 VOAK (from Rethymno to Agios Nikolaos), specifically in the Linoperamata – Gazi segment, will lead to traffic detours this week.

Commencing tomorrow, Tuesday, January 23, at 08:30 until Thursday, January 25, at 18:00, the Linoperamata junction in the southern sector (travelling from Rethymno to Agios Nikolaos) will be inaccessible to drivers.

During this period, the traffic of vehicles to and from Linnoperamata will be directed through two alternative routes via the Gazi Junction:

A) The western bypass of Gazi (Gazi Junction → 3rd September Street → Melina Merkouri Avenue → Linoperamata). B) Through VOAK (Southern Branch of VOAK → Exit to Gazi → Northern Branch of VOAK → Linoperamata)

However, the northern junction of Linoperamata (from Agios Nikolaos to Rethymno) will remain accessible throughout the aforementioned period.