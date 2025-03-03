Edi Rama Speaks About Vlora International Airport at ITB Berlin 2025

Vlora International Airport will open soon under Munich Airport’s management.

Albania at ITB Berlin 2025

As ITB Berlin 2025 kicks off, Albania secures the spotlight as the “Country of Honor,” a nod to its growing tourism appeal. At a media event during the conference, Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama found himself grilled about the state of the country’s air travel, and boy, did he have a lot to unpack (you can watch the conference here).

The New Kid on the Runway: Vlora International Airport

Brace yourselves—Vlora International Airport is about to make its grand debut. And guess who’s running the show? Munich Airport. According to Rama, this shiny new hub is strategically located in southern Albania and caters to the tourist-heavy areas along the Ionian coast. Think pristine beaches, luxury resorts, and now, a much more convenient way to get there.

But why does Albania even need another airport? Well, Tirana’s airport is dealing with serious overcrowding—11 million passengers annually in a country with just 2.5 million people. No, that’s not a typo. Even Rama sounded a bit amused as he referenced these numbers. Vlora’s new airport aims to lighten the load and bring much-needed breathing room to the nation’s air travel network.

What About Saranda?

Here’s a fun twist. Rama also dropped a hint about Saranda possibly getting its own seasonal airport. And by “seasonal,” he means it’ll cater to summer tourism while offering some competition to Corfu’s overcrowded terminal. Located right across from Corfu, this smaller airstrip would ease congestion and offer travellers direct access to Albania’s southern gems.

And wait, there’s more! Plans for a new airport in the north could also be in the works. Basically, Albania might end up with four airports buzzing with international flights, making it harder to ignore this Balkan gem.

But What About Long-Haul Flights?

Here comes the kicker—direct flights to the United States. Rama casually mentioned that discussions with the US Federal Aviation Administration are already happening. If this works out, Albania could finally see transatlantic routes, offering more connection options for global tourists and expats.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways and airlines from the UAE and Saudi Arabia are entering the mix. So, if you’re not already booking a flight to Albania, what exactly are you waiting for?

Tirana’s Airport Is Surprisingly Cheap—And High-Tech

And let’s talk about Tirana’s international airport for a second. Once known for sky-high prices, it’s now one of the most affordable options in the region. It’s also a 24/7 operation, which Rama couldn’t help but plug. No other airport in the Balkans stays open around the clock.

If waiting in line isn’t your thing, you’re in luck. The airport installed a fully digital passport control system. No humans, no eye rolls—just scan your passport and move on with your day. It was among the first in Europe to go digital.

Albania’s tourism game is about to hit new heights—literally. With the opening of Vlora International Airport, a potential airstrip in Saranda, and even talks of direct US flights, the country seems dead set on becoming a top-notch tourist destination.

It might be time for those dragging their feet to give Albania a second look. Romantic Mediterranean vibes, gorgeous beaches, and now, fewer excuses to claim it’s “too hard to get there.”