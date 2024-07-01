Two Women Hiking Richtis Gorge Assisted by Rescue

Two women were enjoying the breathtaking beauty of Richtis Gorge in Lassithin Prefecture when they had to be assisted by Sita Fire Department officers and an EDEAK volunteer. An EKAV ambulance then transported them transported to Sice from EKAV.

Supervisory personnel in charge of the famous gorge notified the Sitia Fire Department after a volunteer rescue team person rendered assistance on-site to the imperilled women.

No reports of the current condition of the women have surfaced. Richtis Gorge is usually not so difficult a trek for enthusiasts, but with this Summer’s intense heat, dehydration and other conditions will certainly increase.

The trek through Richtis Gorge is about 3 kilometers long, a nature wonder beginning just east of the village of Kalavros. Richtis Gorge is one of the most traveled and most beautiful hikes in Crete.