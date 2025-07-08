TUMI Fall 2025 Collection Features NYC-Inspired Travel Gear

TUMI celebrates its 50th anniversary with a party. The guest of honor? New York City, the restless muse that shaped every detail in the TUMI Fall 2025 collection. TUMI calls NYC its design headquarters, so it’s only fitting that the city’s spirit plays the lead this season. The collections capture life on the move, the creators who keep the city interesting, and the kinds of bags that see more subway rides and jetways than most people’s shoes.

This is no sleepy tribute. Think bold, street-inspired graphics and prints that evoke the wild postings on Manhattan buildings. Look at the Alpha, Alpha Bravo, and Voyageur lines—some feature the Poster Print, a torn poster motif that nods to the layers of innovation and gritty history behind the next big thing.

TUMI Fall 2025 Collection Harrison Gregory Sling in Pavement Bombe

Products:

Alpha Collection (featuring Poster Print styles)

Alpha Bravo Collection: Navy Coated Canvas colorway Pavement and Electric Blue seasonal hues Surveillance Flap Backpack Roadstead Messenger

Voyageur Collection: Celina Backpack in Mink, TUMI Red, and Wine

Just In Case® tote in three new sizes, with graffiti-style design

TUMI Fall 2025 Collection Alpha International Front Pocket Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On Voyageur Just In Case® Tote in Poster Print

Alpha Bravo enters fall with a new Navy Coated Canvas tone, a twist on the classic black. The city’s architecture features pavement and Electric Blue accents, transforming everyday travel into something eye-catching. New arrivals, such as the Surveillance Flap Backpack and Roadstead Messenger, prove that style and street cred go hand in hand.

Upgrade Season: Arrivé, Harrison, and a Showstopping Bar Set

Men’s bags get a jolt with the Arrivé collection. This lineup features carbon fiber accents and discreet magnetic zipper garages worthy of a Bond villain. Arrivé’s Large Backpack glows with modern polish while the Arrivé Hannover Slim Brief keeps business trips unflappable yet sharp.

The Harrison series introduces the Griffen Flap Backpack, showcasing Burnished Wine Ombre leather. This gradient coloring looks good enough to drink—but don’t.

Olas and Agent cater to women who want clean lines and function. Olas gives minimalism its day in the sun with small and medium shoulder bags, while Agent features lightweight leather and gleaming hardware, where every functional piece earns its style points.

TUMI Fall 2025 Collection Harrison Bradner Backpack in Pavement Bombe

Meanwhile, the 19 Degree suitcase favorites return with fresh colorways inspired by autumn in Central Park. In this batch:

19 Degree Lite in Wine and Pavement

19 Degree Polycarbonate in Moonrock

The standout: 19 Degree Aluminum Bar Set—packed with everything needed for a drink, plus TUMI cocktail cards, zipped inside a case shaped by those unmistakable 19 Degree curves

Featured Favorites:

Arrivé Large Backpack with upgraded finishes

Arrivé Hannover Slim Brief for streamlined business trips

Harrison Griffen Flap Backpack

Olas Small and Medium Shoulder Bags

Agent lightweight leather collection

19 Degree Aluminum Bar Set

TUMI Fall 2025 Collection 19 Degree Lite International Carry On in Wine Pavement

For those counting the years, TUMI’s 50th rolls along with travel and lifestyle pieces dressed in the TUMI Red Pantone, from accents to all-over treatments.

The entire Fall 2025 roster will be available at TUMI stores worldwide and on TUMI.com. Even die-hard New Yorkers might do a double-take. Follow @TUMITravel for a behind-the-scenes look as the season unfolds.