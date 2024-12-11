TUI Group Eyes Poland Expansion

TUI Group has ramped up its efforts to grow in Eastern Europe, with a renewed focus on Poland as a prime market. Last Friday, the Group’s Executive Committee gathered in Warsaw to discuss the importance of the market to their ambitious regional growth plans.

Key Highlights from the Meeting

Poland’s Role in Growth : Poland is a template for TUI’s expansion into other Eastern European markets.

: Poland is a template for TUI’s expansion into other Eastern European markets. Impressive Numbers : Over 1 million Polish travellers already book vacations with TUI annually.

: Over 1 million Polish travellers already book vacations with TUI annually. Popular Destinations : Favorites include Turkey, Greece, and Spain.

: Favorites include Turkey, Greece, and Spain. Technology-Driven Expansion : Brand awareness, AI, and harmonized platforms play a significant role.

: Brand awareness, AI, and harmonized platforms play a significant role. Sales Channels in Poland: Success largely stems from the TUI.pl website and 204 TUI travel agencies.

During the Warsaw visit, TUI Group CEO Sebastian Ebel remarked, “New markets, new products and more customers: TUI Poland is the blueprint for the expansion of our business in Eastern Europe and for additional growth.” Ebel emphasized TUI Poland’s focus on customer needs and tailored offerings as their winning formula. He highlighted how popular package tours, coupled with value-added services like excursions and insurance, are driving the company forward in the market.

David Schelp, the Board Member responsible for markets and airline operations, praised Poland’s bold approach. “In Poland, we have rolled out a business model and technology platform that we will now bring to new markets in Eastern Europe,” he said. Schelp pointed out that the successful tech model launched in Poland could be applied to other Eastern European countries.

Broader Expansion Plans

Earlier, TUI unveiled its growth strategy for the Czech Republic. By next summer, they aim to double the guest numbers there. Similar plans are in motion for additional Eastern European countries. These endeavours fall under the “Expansion Businesses” initiative, a part of Schelp’s portfolio, where TUI bundles new markets and scalable global services such as TUI Cars, their car rental booking platform.

This new division forms a cornerstone of the TUI Group’s ambition to attract more customers with innovative services in untapped markets.

In a Nutshell:

TUI’s Eastern European expansion strategy revolves around:

Growing traveller numbers in countries like Poland and the Czech Republic.

Leveraging technology and AI to enhance offerings.

Combining direct online sales with physical travel agencies.

Scaling successful business models to new markets.

The meeting in Warsaw made one thing clear: TUI Group is determined to replicate Poland’s success story across the region. Keep an eye on TUI as they push for even more growth in the Eastern European travel market.