A New Way to Fly Better with airBaltic

airBaltic, Latvia’s flag carrier, has teamed up with Plusgrade, a big name in travel revenue solutions, to shake things up with Business Class upgrades. The move boosts passenger comfort and helps the airline rake in extra cash.

Passengers can now bid for Business Class seats, unlocking perks like better seating, priority boarding, and airport lounge access. This addition is part of a broader partnership, with even more premium offerings coming by 2025.

What’s In It for You?

Here’s the breakdown of what airBaltic passengers can now enjoy:

Business Class Bidding : Qualifying passengers can bid for unclaimed Business Class seats at competitive rates.

: Qualifying passengers can bid for unclaimed Business Class seats at competitive rates. Access Premium Perks : Enjoy VIP check-in, airport lounge access, and improved onboard service.

: Enjoy VIP check-in, airport lounge access, and improved onboard service. Future Upgrades: Get excited about additional premium products launching in 2025.

Ken Harris, CEO of Plusgrade, said, “This partnership enables airBaltic to maximize their premium cabin revenue while providing their passengers with opportunities to enhance their journey.”

Adding to this optimism, Natālija Kuzmina, airBaltic’s VP of Customer Experience, stated, “The new partnership with Plusgrade allows us to extend the benefits of Business Class to more passengers while maintaining operational performance and increasing revenue.”

This collaboration reflects airBaltic’s larger mission of blending passenger satisfaction with innovative business strategies. Known for its focus on innovation and sustainable aviation, airBaltic continues to push boundaries to give customers their money’s worth, all while keeping operations efficient.

And the fun’s just starting. Keep an eye out for more exciting updates in 2025.