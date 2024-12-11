Kalamata Airport Signs 40-Year Deal with Fraport for Operations

Fraport AG secures a 40-year concession to manage Kalamata Airport in Greece.

Operations to start in late 2025, following necessary approvals.

The bid totalled €45.2 million, with €28.3 million allocated to initial upgrades.

Growthfund earns €71.2 million over the concession term, including fees and dividends.

Estimated 330,000 passengers in 2024 expected to use the airport in the Peloponnese region.

Modernization includes terminal expansion, retail areas, and parking upgrades.

Fraport has been managing 14 regional Greek airports since 2017.

Fraport AG snagged a 40-year contract to run Kalamata Airport in Greece. Alongside Greek partners Delta Airport Investments S.A. and Pileas Holdings S.A., the group won the tender with a €45.2 million proposal. This hefty sum lands them control over terminal operations, airside zones, retail spaces, and parking facilities.

Though the ink won’t dry on the concession agreement until mid-2025, operations are set to kick off by late 2025, barring bureaucratic bumps. Expect big changes fast—€28.3 million will be poured into revamping the terminal and related infrastructure within the first three years.

The Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations S.A. (aka Growthfund) scores a solid financial boost from this deal. Beyond the initial concession fee, Growthfund nets extra dividends from a 10% stake in the operating company. By the end of the contract, total gains from fees and dividends reach €71.2 million.

As Kalamata Airport will end the year with about 330,000 passengers, the expansion comes just in time. Nestled in southern Peloponnese, the airport opens doors to an area rich in Greek history. Visitors can check out ancient Messene, Olympia, and Sparta or hit up pristine beaches and rugged mountains. The region’s mix of history and nature keeps tourists coming back.