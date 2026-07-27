Tsoutsouras Beach Unveils State-of-the-Art Accessible Ramp for Swimmers with Disabilities

Minoa Pediadas Municipality installed a fully accessible beach system (SEATRAC concept) on the eastern side of Tsoutsouras Beach (Pourgonero area).

Includes wooden access boardwalks, an accessible changing room with a shower, an autonomous photovoltaic solar panel system, wheelchair corridors, shaded areas, designated parking, and information signage.

Financed through the “Improvement and Modification of Accessibility to Greek Beaches” action via the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility (NextGenerationEU).

Information for using the specialized mobility system is available via local contacts Myrto Christodoulou (6977933607) and Niki Papadaki-Somaraki (6945777123).

Minoa Pediadas Mayor Vasilis Kegkeroglou, accompanied by Deputy Mayors Manolis Zampoulakis and Giannis Symianakis alongside municipal technical officers, completed an inspection of a newly operational beach accessibility ramp in the coastal town of Tsoutsouras.

Located on the eastern stretch of Tsoutsouras beach in the Pourgonero district, the new infrastructure allows individuals with mobility challenges and disabilities to enter the Libyan Sea safely, independently, and with dignity. Tsoutsouras serves as the sole coastal outlet for the Minoa Pediadas region.

The installation extends well beyond a simple sea ramp. The site features integrated wooden boardwalks connecting designated accessible parking spaces directly to the water’s edge.

Key facilities installed at Pourgonero include:

An accessible changing cabin fitted with an outdoor shower

An autonomous solar energy system powering the mechanical water transfer seat

Shaded seating zones designed specifically for wheelchair users and companions

Clear navigational and instructional signage in accessible formats

The initiative was funded through the national “Improvement and Modification of Accessibility to Greek Beaches” framework, utilizing resources from the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (NextGenerationEU) to expand accessible tourism options across the Greek islands.

“Access to the sea is a basic right for everyone,” Mayor Vasilis Kegkeroglou noted during the site visit, emphasizing that expanding physical accessibility reflects both civic duty and human respect.

Local municipal authorities confirmed that visitors or residents needing guidance on operating the specialized mobility equipment can contact local coordinators Myrto Christodoulou or Niki Papadaki-Somaraki directly for assistance on site.