A 25-year-old tourist from Cyprus was arrested after unlawfully entering a secure military facility in Heraklion.

The individual had been attending a bachelor party in Crete before heading toward the airport area.

The man stripped off his shirt and sprinted past the gates of the 11th Guided Missile Squadron, former 126th Combat Wing.

Military personnel pursued and neutralized the intruder, handing him over to civilian and military justice authorities.

A post-bachelor party incident spiraled into a full military response in Heraklion after a tourist from Cyprus stripped off his shirt and stormed a high-security air defense base near Nikos Kazantzakis Airport.

The 25-year-old man had been visiting Crete to attend a friend’s wedding celebration. Following a night of heavy drinking at a bachelor party, the tourist ended up in the airport area, possibly attempting to organize a flight home.

Instead of heading toward a departure gate, the man stripped off part of his clothing, bypassed security boundaries, and ran directly onto the grounds of the 11th Guided Missile Squadron (the former 126th Combat Wing).

Pursuit on the Base Grounds

The sudden breach triggered an immediate security response from base guards and local police. Military personnel gave chase inside the restricted zone, eventually tackling and restraining the intruder before he could reach critical operational areas.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the tourist mistakenly identified the military base entrance as part of the civilian airport terminal due to severe intoxication or if the stunt was part of a drunken dare.

Legal and Military Investigation

Following his arrest on the tarmac grounds, the tourist from Cyprus was handed over to state security authorities. A joint investigation involving local police, the Hellenic Air Force, and judicial officials is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the security breach.

The young man now faces formal legal proceedings for trespassing on a restricted military installation and public disturbance, bringing a sharp end to his wedding weekend in Crete.

At this point, it feels like Heraklion Airport has become the island’s biggest reality show.

Just in the past days we’ve had:

🇪🇸 A Spanish woman arriving with 19 kg of cannabis in her suitcase, allegedly for an international trafficking network.

in her suitcase, allegedly for an international trafficking network. 🇫🇷 A French passenger arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance on a Paris-bound flight.

🇨🇾 A shirtless bachelor-party veteran deciding that sprinting into a military installation was a perfectly reasonable post-party activity (assuming the reports are accurate).

At this point, Heraklion Airport isn’t an airport anymore—it’s casting for Season 2 of “Tourists Gone Wild.”