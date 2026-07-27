Crete’s Tourist Bus Operators Seek Permanent Fuel Relief as Costs Continue to Climb

The Association of Tourist Bus Owners of Crete is urging the Greek government to introduce long-term support measures, including:

A permanent rebate on diesel excise tax for tourist buses through a dedicated refund mechanism.

for tourist buses through a dedicated refund mechanism. A standing fuel support scheme to cushion operators during periods of sharp international fuel price fluctuations.

to cushion operators during periods of sharp international fuel price fluctuations. Stronger oversight of fuel prices to help keep diesel costs under control.

to help keep diesel costs under control. Targeted support for small and medium-sized transport companies , which make up the bulk of the sector.

, which make up the bulk of the sector. Faster fleet renewal programs to help operators replace older buses with newer, more efficient vehicles.

Crete’s tourist bus operators are calling on the Greek government to replace temporary fuel subsidies with long-term support measures, warning that rising diesel prices are putting mounting pressure on one of the island’s most important tourism services.

In a formal letter sent to the Ministries of National Economy, Environment and Energy, and Tourism, the Association of Tourist Bus Owners of Crete argues that soaring fuel costs—combined with higher maintenance, insurance, payroll, and operating expenses—are squeezing businesses that transport thousands of visitors across the island every day.

Locked Contracts Meet Rising Overhead

The association says the current relief measures, including temporary fuel subsidies and price controls, have provided short-term help but fall short of addressing the structural challenges facing the sector.

Crete’s fleet of roughly 900 tourist buses plays a vital role in the island’s tourism economy, providing transfers between airports, ports, hotels, archaeological sites, beaches, and other attractions. Operators note that many transport contracts with tour operators are negotiated months in advance, leaving little room to absorb unexpected spikes in diesel prices.

Call for Permanent Tax Mechanisms

To improve long-term stability, the association is asking the government to introduce a permanent rebate on the excise tax applied to diesel used by tourist buses. It also proposes creating a standing support mechanism for periods of extreme fuel price volatility, expanding assistance for small and medium-sized transport companies, and accelerating programs that help operators modernize their fleets.

The association points to countries including France, Spain, Italy, and Portugal, where professional transport operators benefit from various fuel tax relief and energy support schemes designed to cushion the impact of volatile fuel markets.

According to the association, the issue extends beyond the transport sector itself.

If operating costs continue to rise unchecked, they argue, the financial strain could eventually affect the competitiveness of Greece’s tourism industry, particularly in destinations like Crete that rely heavily on organized tours and coach transportation.