History, archaeology, local traditions, and Cretan music will take center stage throughout August as the Municipality of Minoa Pediada launches the third edition of its “Circle of Culture” festival.

Running from August 1 to August 28, this year’s program, “From Byzantium to Venetian Crete – Part II,” invites residents and visitors to explore the region’s rich cultural heritage through guided tours, lectures, exhibitions, music, and local gastronomy.

August 1: Opening Night Dedicated to Papoura

The festival opens at 7 p.m. in Kastelli’s Eleftherias Square with an event highlighting the archaeological significance of Papoura Hill, one of Crete’s most important recent archaeological discoveries.

Under the theme “Save Papoura,” archaeologists and heritage experts will discuss the site’s importance and the need to preserve it as development pressures continue to mount.

The evening will also feature:

Expert talks on the Papoura excavations.

A dance performance inspired by local traditions.

A children’s art exhibition showcasing works created by students from Kastelli Primary School.

A hands-on mosaic workshop inspired by the archaeological site.

August 4: Churches, Archaeology, and Cretan Traditions

The second major festival event begins with guided tours of two Byzantine churches:

6:00 p.m. – Church of Agios Georgios Sfakiotis in Diavaide.

– Church of in Diavaide. 7:00 p.m. – Church of Agios Ioannis in Liliano.

The evening continues in Kastelli’s Meidani Square, where archaeologists will present discoveries from excavations across the Pediada region during a tribute to Dr. Giorgos Rethemiotakis, Honorary Director of the Heraklion Archaeological Museum.

The celebrations conclude with a traditional Cretan serenade, live music, and a showcase of local products, including olive oil, cheese, honey, wine, herbs, and cured meats. Visitors will also have the opportunity to watch the preparation of gastrin, one of Crete’s oldest traditional sweets.

Organized by the Municipality of Minoa Pediada in cooperation with the Ephorate of Antiquities of Heraklion, local communities, and cultural associations, the month-long festival aims to bring the area’s Byzantine and Venetian heritage to life while celebrating the traditions that continue to shape rural Crete today.