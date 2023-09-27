Five Travel Duffel Bags For Eco-conscious Travelers

When traveling, eco-consciousness is becoming increasingly important for many individuals. As more people strive to reduce their carbon footprint and make sustainable choices, they reevaluate even their travel gear.

Recycled and Lightweight: The duffle bag’s fabric is lightweight, water-repellent, soft to the touch, durable, and easy to clean. It’s the perfect choice for travel and spending time by the water. The bag’s exterior is made with 50% recycled plastic fabric.

Packing Made Stylish: Take advantage of the spacious interior pockets in this duffel bag. It features three mesh slip pockets that allow you to organize your cosmetics, hair products, jewelry, and other toiletries.

Convenient Access to Essentials – The exterior includes a trolley slip and two zip pockets, perfect for storing your wallet, boarding passes, reading material, or snacks. These pockets ensure your essentials are easily accessible and securely fastened for your flight.

– The exterior includes a trolley slip and two zip pockets, perfect for storing your wallet, boarding passes, reading material, or snacks. These pockets ensure your essentials are easily accessible and securely fastened for your flight. Stylish, Lightweight, and Just the Right Size – The ReActive Travel Duffel measures 18 inches wide, 12 inches high, and 12 inches deep. It offers ample space for all your travel needs and is an essential companion for your next getaway.

With its sleek design and functionality, this duffel bag is perfect for eco-conscious travelers who value style and sustainability.

This travel duffel bag is entirely vegan, made from synthetic materials that mimic the look and feel of leather without animal products. It has a fashionable pebbled faux leather exterior, which is water-resistant, and a tear-resistant fully lined interior.

has a non-slip shoulder pad extending up to 52 inches. The bag also features dual top carry grab handles. Kenneth Cole REACTION Port Stanley Duffel Pebbled Vegan Leather Carry-on Shoulder Duffle Travel Bag also features a trolley strap on the rear exterior that can fit over most retractable luggage trolley handles. It is designed to meet the carry-on size requirements of U.S.-based airlines and can easily fit in overhead bin compartments.

The bag’s dimensions are 20″ L x 12″ H x 9″ D, weighing 2.6 lbs.

This duffel bag is the perfect combination of style and functionality, making it ideal for those who value both.

The Meridian Duffle Bag is designed to help you stay organized. It has a spacious main compartment and two sizable exterior pockets – one with a magnetic closure and the other with a zipper. This bag can accommodate an extra outfit and all your essential items for travel.

are 18.5 x 7.9 x 13.4 inches. It weighs 1.5 pounds in total.

Resilient and durable, this duffle bag is perfect for travel. Made from self-repairing bi-tech fabric, it has reinforced stitching at all stress points for added durability.

This versatile duffel bag has a capacity of 110 liters and can be locked for added security. It is equipped with both hand and shoulder straps, making it easy to carry anywhere. The bag has a separate storage pouch that fits the entire duffel. This pouch can also be used as an internal packing pocket, allowing you to keep your shoes or dirty gear separate from the rest of your belongings.

Travel with peace of mind knowing that this bag is backed by Eagle Creek’s No Matter What warranty.

This Eddie Bauer Ripstop 45L duffel bag has a water-repellent finish, making it tough and moisture-resistant for your big adventures.

It has a zippered shoe compartment and a sleeve to slide onto your rolling luggage, helping you stay organized. It measures 9.5″ x 9″ when folded. With dimensions of 11.75″ x 23″ x 11.75″ when open, this bag has a volume of 45 liters.

Eddie Bauer blends adventure-driven innovation with sustainability and inclusivity. They use materials and methods that minimize environmental impact and strive to create an outdoor culture that welcomes everyone.

Traveling with eco-consciousness in mind doesn’t mean compromising on style or functionality. With any of these five travel duffel bags for eco-conscious travelers, you can embark on your adventures with peace of mind, knowing that your gear aligns with your commitment to a greener planet. Whether you choose a bag made from recycled materials, vegan-friendly materials, recyclable materials, organic materials, or ethically sourced materials, each option offers durability and sustainability. Make a positive impact on the environment while exploring the world with these eco-conscious travel duffel bags.