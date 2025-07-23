Greek Ministry of Tourism Launches Nationwide Tourism Product Survey

The Ministry of Tourism wants to know what Greeks really think about their own tourism product, and they’re putting their money (well, public money) where their mouth is. Enter the grand tourism product survey, packed with opinions, expert assessments, and just maybe—actual change.

A Public Opinion Free-for-All, Sponsored by the Ministry

The Ministry of Tourism (aka the folks who hope you like your vacation) tossed an official invitation to CHOOSE S.A.—the communication wizards. Their job? To run a full-blown tourism product survey, collecting and decoding the Greek public’s take on all things tourism. For anyone new here, yes, even citizens get to critique the ouzo-fueled tourist circus.

The goal is not just to collect opinions but also to make sense of what bugs the locals (spoiler: it’s not just tourists wearing socks with sandals). The survey covers both data that can be counted (such as how many people roll their eyes at cruise ships) and the more colorful feedback that can’t fit in a bar graph.

What’s in it for Greece? (And Tourists Who Accidentally Read This)

Armed with this wealth of opinions, experts will develop targeted project proposals for the ESPA 2021-2027 programs. Supposedly, these proposals may even sway future projects to be less annoying, more practical, and somewhat sustainable—the big promise: locals might finally get tourism plans that don’t skip their needs entirely.

If you’re a tourist reading this with popcorn, here’s how the sausage gets made:

Experts study local opinions about Greek tourism

They identify cringe-worthy issues that make locals sigh

Fresh ideas and updated actions get pitched for programs like ESPA 2021-2027

Every plan now needs to show it considered community feedback

Data comes from both friendly internet group chats and face-to-face interviews with Greeks aged 18 and over

Not missing a beat, the Ministry asked for a blend of qualitative and quantitative research—fancy talk for “let’s get hard numbers and colorful stories from people who deal with tourists daily.” This means digital focus groups hit every region, and the questions go as deep as your grandma’s dish on noisy vacationers. Plus, there are interviews with a national sample for added flavor.

The Numbers: Who Pays, How Much, How Fast?

Throw all those insights into a three-month timeline. The budget? Up to 33,480 euros, VAT included, straight from the Public Investment Program. Every party involved must submit a single offer that encompasses all these services, with nothing left to chance. If officialdom gets confused, they’ll ask for missing paperwork. It’s Greek bureaucracy, after all—expect a paper chase.

For anyone hoping the next Greek holiday will blend more local charm and fewer missteps, keep an eye on this survey. Who knows, tourists might benefit from a process built on actual feedback, rather than just wishful thinking and committee meetings that never seem to end.