Tourism for All 2025: Who Qualifies and How to Apply

Applicants must be Greek taxpayers and meet income requirements.

Income limits scale based on family size and number of children.

Prior recipients of other similar programs are excluded.

Applications are submitted online via vouchers.gov.gr using Taxisnet credentials.

The process includes verification of income, personal details, and entry of a six-digit code sent via SMS.

The Fine Print of Eligibility

Applicants must meet specific income-based thresholds to participate in the Tourism for All 2025 program. Oh, and be an actual tax resident of Greece—because location matters when reaping the benefits of public funds. Plus, that pesky 2024 tax return has to be filed and, more importantly, cleared. In other words, if your numbers aren’t adding up, neither will your chances.

As for what counts as income, it’s an all-you-can-eat buffet of taxable and non-taxable earnings, imputed income, and any earnings from every corner of your financial universe. But (here’s the rare good news), disability allowances—those untaxed ones, at least—are left mercifully out of the equation.

Income Criteria: The Numbers You’re Chasing

The rules are as generous as they are straightforward. Your family’s total annual income determines eligibility, and—brace yourself—it scales with the number of dependents. Here’s the breakdown:

Child-Free Zone:

Single applicants: Up to €19,000 annually.

Married couples: Up to €31,000 annually.

One Child, More Chaos:

Single parents: Up to €20,500 annually.

Couples: Up to €32,500 annually.

More Kids, Bigger Budget:

Two children: Up to €22,000 (single parents) or €34,000 (married couples).

Three children: Up to €24,000 (single parents) or €36,000 (married couples).

Four or more children: Let’s aim higher—€29,000 (single parents) or €41,000 for those embracing family expansion.

Who’s Not Invited to the Party

It turns out there’s a fence around this playground. Those who dipped into the 2024-2025 Social Tourism program don’t get to double-dip here. Another unlucky group? Anyone who enjoyed perks from either cycle of prior Tourism for All initiatives running from 2022 through 2024. Whether or not those perks were used, it’s a firm “thanks but no thanks.”

How to Avoid an Application Meltdown

Step 1: The journey begins with a click—head to vouchers.gov.gr. Armed with your Taxisnet credentials and at least some patience, enter this bureaucratic wonderland.

Step 2: The system will summon a six-digit SMS code to confirm your identity. Use it wisely, entering it to verify not only your mobile number but, if needed, your email, too. You’ll also need to sift through to confirm your details are accurate (yes, all those random fields mean something).

Step 3: A checkbox awaits families with dependents with a 67% disability or more excellent. Go ahead and tick it if applicable.

Step 4: Choose which bank will honour your future bounty, your shiny digital wallet, where economic miracles are meant to happen.

Important: Completing the application also involves confirming you indeed meet every shiny criterion they’ve laid out. So, if you’re “innovating” your income numbers, tread carefully.

The process may not reinvent the wheel, but it relies on the luxury of understanding the rules and paying attention. Those who fail to follow the steps will quickly realize this isn’t just another effortless checkbox operation. Make a mistake, and your name will be scratched off the list faster than you can utter “program funding.”