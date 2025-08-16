Why Ryanair Is Betting $300M on Tirana

New Ryanair base at Tirana International Airport from April 2026

Tirana’s Runway Dreams, Now Boarding

For a country that not long ago barely featured on the European aviation map, Albania is getting the kind of attention that makes budget airlines blush. Ryanair, never one to tiptoe into a market, has announced it will establish a new operational base in Tirana by April 2026, bringing with it three Boeing 737-800s, $300 million, and what it calls “a huge opportunity” for growth.

According to CEO Michael O’Leary, the expansion reflects Ryanair’s commitment to Albania’s “dynamic” potential to boost air traffic, tourism, and employment. But do not mistake this for charity. This base—and the long-term vision attached to it—comes with conditions.

Cheap Airports, Expensive Promises

Ryanair is playing the long game, but only if Albania plays by the rules. Specifically: keep air access cheap and aviation taxes at zero. If that shifts, so might Ryanair’s plans. For now, however, the ambitions are loud and clear.

From next summer, 33 routes will be flying in and out of Tirana International Airport, covering 13 countries. Ten are new, including Birmingham, Dublin, Milan, Malta, Naples, Pescara, Poznan, Trieste, Turin, and Verona. Additional frequencies are also coming to existing routes such as London, Bari, Prague, Stockholm, and Warsaw.

In pure Ryanair fashion, the numbers come at you fast:

$300 million sunk into three aircraft

sunk into three aircraft 450+ weekly flights planned

planned 33 destinations , including 10 new cities

, including 4 million passengers/year forecast

forecast Over 3,000 jobs , with 100 direct hires

, with 2030 vision: 6 aircraft, 20+ new routes, 5+ million pax/year

Still, it all hinges on maintaining those “low access costs,” a phrase O’Leary repeated with the casual urgency of someone reading a prenup before saying “I do.”

Tirana Steps Up Its Game

To host a base of this scale, Tirana Airport has been playing catch-up—fast. According to COO Piervittorio Farabbi, the Ryanair deal “is the result of strategic investment in infrastructure and technology,” including expanded runways, aircraft parking, passenger terminals, and digital systems designed to handle the upcoming traffic surge.

It is an upgrade that, not long ago, would have seemed aspirational. Now, it is merely necessary.

Three Days, €24.99, No Excuses

To celebrate, Ryanair is offering a 3-day ticket sale with fares starting from €24.99, valid for October and November travel. Tickets are, of course, available only via the company’s website. Luggage, snacks, seat selection, breathing? Extra.

Still, it is a move designed to show the Albanians that Ryanair does not just land—it settles in. That is, if the airport keeps smiling and the tax policy stays frozen.