Why Greece’s Airports Are So Busy This Year

Greece’s skies are buzzing—and not just with cicadas. According to official stats released by the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (ΥΠΑ), the first seven months of 2025 brought a 6.5% jump in passenger traffic across the 24 airports it manages.

From January to July, these state-run hubs served 6,633,785 passengers—a healthy leap from 6,230,363 during the same period in 2024. The numbers include both domestic and international arrivals and departures, meaning more takeoffs, more landings, and more baggage carousels spinning wildly.

National Totals Soar Past 44 Million

Looking beyond the ΥΠΑ’s 24 airports, Greece’s total commercial air traffic across 39 airports (including Fraport Greece’s 14 hubs and Athens International Airport) hit 44,729,111 travelers. That is a 4.7% increase compared to the 42,713,766 recorded in the same seven-month stretch last year.

The real high flyer? Heraklion Airport. In July 2025 alone, “Nikos Kazantzakis” Airport served 1,693,791 passengers, a solid +4.7% over July 2024. And it did not stop there—smaller airports also joined the sprint:

Syros : +125.5% (3,781 passengers vs. 1,677 in July 2024)

: +125.5% (3,781 passengers vs. 1,677 in July 2024) Nea Anchialos : +12.4% (7,379 vs. 6,566)

: +12.4% (7,379 vs. 6,566) Astypalaia: +10.9% (5,455 vs. 4,919)

Yes, Syros quadrupled its flip-flop count.

Planes, Flights, and an Upward Spiral

Where there are passengers, there are planes. Between January and July 2025, aircraft movements (takeoffs and landings) rose by 3.6% across all 39 airports, with 342,828 flights logged. That is up from 330,932 in 2024.

Whether heading to a party in Paros or a boardroom in Thessaloniki, Greeks and their guests are taking to the skies more often.

“Passenger traffic at the 24 airports managed by the Civil Aviation Authority rose to 6,633,785 from January to July 2025, reflecting a 6.5% increase year-over-year,” the official ΥΠΑ statement reads.