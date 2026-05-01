Hiker Rescued at Richtis Had an ‘Angel on Her Shoulder’ (And an ACL Brace on Her Leg)

A 58-year-old French woman survives a gorge hike she had no business starting.

She entered the trail with a pre-existing ACL injury and a knee brace.

Rescuers noted she was lucky to escape with “only” a severe ankle sprain.

Two hours of volunteer labor to carry her through high water and slippery muck.

An emergency call to the European Emergency Number 112 triggered an immediate response. Firefighters from Sitia, alongside volunteer rescuers from ΕΔΕΑΚ, moved into the gorge.

Divine Intervention vs. Human Stupidity

There’s a fine line between a “harrowing adventure” and a “completely avoidable disaster.” On Thursday, a 58-year-old French tourist crossed that line long before she reached the Richtis waterfall. According to rescuers on the scene, the woman had “an angel on her shoulder,” which is lucky, because her right knee certainly wasn’t doing her any favors.

Bringing a Brace to a Water Fight

In a move that left the EDEAK rescue team shaking their heads, the hiker began her descent into the rocky, slippery gorge while wearing a medical brace for a prior ACL injury. For those who haven’t hiked Richtis, it isn’t a stroll in the park. It’s a vertical, moss-covered staircase of wet stone and running water. Attempting it with a compromised leg isn’t just optimistic; it’s a motherf****** insult to the terrain.

The Two-Hour Penance

Predictably, the “hardware” failed. Near the most treacherous part of the trail, her ankle gave way, leaving her immobilized. While her “angel” watched, the Sitia Fire Department and EDEAK volunteers did the actual work—stabilizing her on a specialized stretcher and lugging her through the rising spring waters for two agonizing hours.

We can talk about the “beauty of the Cretan spirit” and the “heroism of our volunteers,” until we are blue in the face, but the reality is grittier. Every time someone enters the wild with a known injury and a “let’s see what happens” attitude, they risk their lives. The French national is now in the care of EKAB medical staff, but her guardian angel is likely off duty for the rest of the month.

Next time you want to test your limits, maybe do it somewhere that doesn’t require a ten-man extraction team.

Solo Hiking Is a Gamble You’ll Lose

The Golden Rule: Never, under any circumstances, enter a gorge or mountain trail alone.

Never, under any circumstances, enter a gorge or mountain trail alone. The Lifeline: In the Richtis rescue, it was the partner who triggered the 112 emergency alert; without him, she’d still be on that rock.

In the Richtis rescue, it was the partner who triggered the 112 emergency alert; without him, she’d still be on that rock. The Reality: Crete’s terrain is beautiful but indifferent; a simple sprain can become a life-threatening crisis if there’s no one to seek help.

Crete’s terrain is beautiful but indifferent; a simple sprain can become a life-threatening crisis if there’s no one to seek help. The Protocol: Always inform a third party of your exact route and expected return time.

We get it. The “solitary explorer” vibe looks great on Instagram, but the reality of Crete’s backcountry is far less poetic. Whether it’s the high spring waters of Richtis or the vertical drops of the White Mountains, nature doesn’t care about your “spiritual journey.”

The “Don’t Be That Tourist” Emergency Box

🚨 READ THIS BEFORE YOU STEP ON THE TRAIL:

112 is your god: It works even without a SIM card or on a locked phone. If you can’t walk, this is the only number that matters.

It works even without a SIM card or on a locked phone. If you can’t walk, this is the only number that matters. Never hike alone: As we saw in the Richtis rescue, a partner is the difference between a 2-hour extraction and a night spent bleeding out in a canyon.

As we saw in the Richtis rescue, a partner is the difference between a 2-hour extraction and a night spent bleeding out in a canyon. Trust the Volunteers: EDEAK and the Fire Service (199) are the ones doing the heavy lifting while you wait for your “angel.” Respect their time—check your gear.

At Richtis Gorge, the only thing that saved an injured hiker from a much darker fate was her partner’s quick call to the 112 emergency number. If you are alone and your ankle snaps or your knee gives out, you are at the mercy of the elements and luck—and as Manuel noted, “angels” are a notoriously unreliable backup plan.

Hiking alone multiplies the risk of every mistake. A minor misstep that a partner could help you manage becomes a full-scale EDEAK extraction mission when you’re solo. If you must go, tell someone exactly where you are going and when you will be back. Better yet? Don’t go alone. The “heroic” solo trek is usually just one slip away from being a tragic headline.