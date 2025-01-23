Strengthening Cultural Ties: A Working Meeting Between Greece and Lithuania

Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni met Lithuania’s Ambassador Lina Skerstonaite.

The discussion revolved around enhancing cultural cooperation.

Key ideas included collaborative theatre projects and educational programs.

Plans for a joint staging of Sophocles’ Philoctetes in 2026 were presented.

A Collaborative Vision for Cultures

Greek Minister of Culture, Lina Mendoni, recently held a working meeting with Lina Skerstonaite, Lithuania’s Ambassador to Greece. Joining them were director Cezaris Graužinis and Audronius Liuga, artistic director of Lithuania’s Jaunimo State Theater. The agenda prioritized bolstering ties through creative partnerships and shared educational initiatives.

At the heart of the conversation was the idea of strengthening the cultural bond between Greece and Lithuania. Suggestions included collaborations between state theatres, participation in the Creative Europe program, and introduction of ancient Greek drama studies in Lithuanian educational settings.

2026 Theater Highlight

A significant highlight is a proposal from Lithuania’s Jaunimo State Theater to stage Sophocles’ “Philoctetes” in 2026, featuring a cast that includes both Greek and Lithuanian actors. The production will be directed by the renowned Cezaris Graužinis, who is known for his extensive work at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus over the past 15 years, bringing exceptional expertise to the project. He has also been recognized by the Hellenic Association of Theater and Music Critics for his interpretations of ancient drama.

The vision of the Jaunimo State Theater combines classical storytelling with modern techniques. Greek theater experts will conduct workshops during rehearsals, providing valuable insights to Lithuanian creatives. The final performance is expected to blend Greek poetic traditions with Lithuania’s experimental theatrical style, promising audiences an unforgettable experience.

Λίνα Μενδώνη: Συνάντηση εργασίας με την Πρέσβη της Λιθουανίας στην Ελλάδα, Lina Skerstonaite