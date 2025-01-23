Upcoming Heraklion Cultural Events

Ready to explore the vibrant cultural scene in Heraklion? The city’s 7-day calendar, titled “Pame?” (Shall we go?) invites locals and tourists to immerse themselves in unique performances, theatrical productions, and historical insights. Here’s a rundown of what’s coming up from Friday, January 24, 2025, through Thursday, January 30, 2025.

A Dramatic Take on Shakespeare and a Taste of Local Flair

Saturday, January 25, and Sunday, January 26, 2025: King Lear Through Dance and Visual Art

For two nights only, renowned choreographer and director Stavros Litinas presents a reimagining of Shakespeare’s King Lear. This unique dance-theatre performance explores themes of human fragility and self-discovery. The story unfolds as King Lear divides his kingdom among his daughters, revealing their true intentions along the way. Stripped of power, he faces betrayal and embarks on an emotional, solitary journey.

Details:

Venue : Cultural and Conference Center of Crete (Andreas & Maria Kalokerinou Hall)

: Cultural and Conference Center of Crete (Andreas & Maria Kalokerinou Hall) Time : 9:00 PM

: 9:00 PM Tickets and Info: Visit cccc.gr

Key Contributors:

Direction, Dramaturgy, Set, Costumes: Stavros Litinas

Choreographers: Fani Demesticha, Jessica Kaimbali, Maria Mandragou, and others

Lighting: Stella Kaltsou

Sound Design: Giorgos Andriotis

Sunday, January 26, 2025: A Shadow Theater Comedy

Looking for something lighthearted? The Crete Shadow Theater group brings “Don Elias Kolokythas,” a hilarious comedy that entertains all ages. With clever storytelling and timeless humour, this show promises plenty of laughter for families.

Details:

Venue : Heraklion Multipurpose Center (Androgeo Street 4)

: Heraklion Multipurpose Center (Androgeo Street 4) Time : 12:00 PM

: 12:00 PM Admission : €6 per person

: €6 per person Organized by: Municipality of Heraklion and DEPLANAL

Dive Into Greek Classics and Local History

Monday, January 27, and Tuesday, January 28, 2025: Odysseus’ Journey to the Underworld

The Cultural and Conference Center of Crete continues its “Theater Mondays” series with the Nekyia, a stage adaptation of one of the most haunting episodes from Homer’s Odyssey. The play recounts Odysseus’ descent into the underworld, seeking guidance from the prophet Tiresias. Through poetic narration, this performance brings to life encounters with mythic figures like Ajax, Achilles, and his mother, Anticlea.

Details:

Venue : Experimental Stage, Cultural and Conference Center of Crete

: Experimental Stage, Cultural and Conference Center of Crete Time : 9:00 PM

: 9:00 PM Organized by : DEPLANAL A.E.

: DEPLANAL A.E. Learn more: cccc.gr

Monday, January 27, 2025: Book Presentation – “Words of the Spatula”

For literature enthusiasts, the evening features Kalliopi Dettoraki’s “Words of the Spatula”. This event delves into the unique intersection of art, food, and storytelling. Visual artist and educator Eleni Tzagkaraki highlights the creative process, paired with live saxophone music by Athena Michou, a talented young musician.

Details:

Venue : Heraklion Municipal Gallery (Multipurpose Hall, Chrysostomou 8)

: Heraklion Municipal Gallery (Multipurpose Hall, Chrysostomou 8) Time : 7:00 PM

: 7:00 PM Admission: Free

Wednesday, January 29, 2025: Tracing Heraklion’s Venetian Past

Discover how Heraklion’s Venetian legacy shaped its urban fabric in an enlightening talk by architect Nikos Skoutelis. This instalment of the “Small Stories of the City” series combines architecture, history, and culture to dive deeply into the city’s fascinating past.

Details:

Venue : Vikelaia Municipal Library, Theotokopoulos Hall (Lions Square, 2nd Floor)

: Vikelaia Municipal Library, Theotokopoulos Hall (Lions Square, 2nd Floor) Time : 7:00 PM

: 7:00 PM Admission: Free

Whether you’re a fan of Shakespeare, curious about ancient Greek myths, or eager to uncover Heraklion’s history, this weekly lineup of cultural events has something for everyone. For updated schedules and ticketing info, visit Heraklion Cultural Events Calendar.