Crete Shines at MATKA 2025 Tourism Expo

MATKA 2025, the biggest tourism expo in Finland, concluded in Helsinki, January 16–19.

Greece was highlighted as a top destination, with Crete taking centre stage.

Crete’s double booth, hosted under the Greek National Tourism Organization, drew significant attention.

Over 650,000 Scandinavian tourists visited Greece in 2024, with numbers poised to grow in 2025.

Attendees explored Crete’s natural beauty, culture, and variety of activities.

Greek officials exchanged gifts and ideas to boost bilateral visitor engagement.

MATKA 2025, held in Helsinki from January 16 to 19, wrapped up successfully, putting Greece, specifically Crete, in the spotlight. Officially recognized as Finland’s largest tourism expo, the event brought together industry experts and travel enthusiasts. Crete emerged as a top choice among Finnish visitors, reinforcing its place as a preferred travel destination.

Crete’s representatives promoted the island’s broad appeal, highlighting its beaches, cultural attractions, local cuisine, and tailored travel options like golf, camping, and family experiences. Many visitors, already familiar with Crete from past trips, expressed curiosity about less-explored areas of the island.

Attendees included travellers across all age groups. Younger visitors leaned toward adventure tourism, while older travellers sought in-depth information via brochures and talks. This variety underscores the need for ongoing participation in events like MATKA to cater to different preferences.

Growth Expected for 2025

Crete’s tourism officials came prepared with numbers and clear plans for the future. Dr Kotsoglou reported that 650,000 visitors from Scandinavia enjoyed Greece in 2024, and projections for 2025 are even higher. Special focus will be placed on drawing travellers during off-peak months, expanding the tourism season.

He emphasized Crete’s steady popularity with Finnish visitors, saying:

“Numbers show our appeal holds strong. Crete continues leading among all Greek destinations, and we’re working to enhance off-season journeys for travelers looking for something unique.”

MATKA 2025 didn’t just showcase the accomplishments of Crete as a key destination but also highlighted opportunities to expand and evolve its global connections.