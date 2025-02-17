Spring Travel Trends 2025: Why Everyone’s Ditching Snow for Sunshine

Travelers are shifting focus to warm-weather escapades in spring 2025.

Over 60% are prioritizing adventure-focused trips, up from 42% just last year.

Safari destinations like South Africa, Tanzania, and Kenya are spiking in popularity.

Hiking, snorkeling, and scuba diving top the list of insured activities.

Travel insurance sales for adventure trips are up 18% compared to previous years.

Sunshine Over Snowflakes: The Adventurer’s Choice

Let’s cut to the chase: no one wants to freeze their noses off this spring. Squaremouth surveyed over 8,000 travelers, and the overwhelming trend is clear—people want sun, not snow. A solid 60% of respondents are traveling for adventure this year, a significant leap from just 42% back in 2024. What does it mean? A collective shrug toward ski trips and a big embrace of warm, bucket-list experiences like safaris, scuba diving, and horseback riding.

Why the sudden swarm to warm-weather trips?

Warmer Weather Feels Like a Win : After months of cold, people want to thaw out. Spring is perfect for enjoying outdoor activities without the frostbite.

: After months of cold, people want to thaw out. Spring is perfect for enjoying outdoor activities without the frostbite. Snow Fatigue Is Real : Winter’s been long, and packing another suitcase full of itchy thermals? Hard pass.

: Winter’s been long, and packing another suitcase full of itchy thermals? Hard pass. Beach Brags Are Back: Instagram-worthy sunsets seem to be back in style, and white sand beats icy peaks for racking up likes.

“I’m over the overpriced ski resorts,” said Amanda, 29, from Boston. “Sunblock costs way less than a thermal jacket.” Well said, Amanda.

“I love skiing as much as the next person who pretends they know what they’re doing on the slopes,” said Wendy, a 36-year-old from Seattle. “But honestly? Give me a beach cocktail over bruised knees any day.”

Meanwhile, travel insurance data reflects this climate shift. Squaremouth has reported an 18% rise in adventure-focused policy sales. Travelers are making sure their trekking boots and beach towels are covered, and frankly, it’s probably the only sensible thing happening post-pandemic.

People are chasing sunshine this spring: think hikes and horseback riding adventures.

Safari Craze and Other Bucket List Dreams

If 2025 was a dating profile, its tagline would be, “Likes long walks on the savanna.” Squaremouth’s spring destination report reveals African safaris are rapidly climbing in popularity. Bookings for iconic locations like Tanzania, Botswana, Kenya, and South Africa have jumped 28%.

“I’ve dreamed of seeing elephants up close for years,” gushed Mark, a 42-year-old from Portland. “But let’s be real—this trip costs more than my car insurance premium, so I got the travel insurance just in case.”

Besides safaris, top adventures this spring include:

Hiking and trekking (because why not voluntarily exhaust yourself?)

Snorkeling and scuba diving (aka “how to scare your mom with photos of sharks”)

Horseback riding (think cowboy hat, minus the cowboy).

Tips for a Stress-Free Adventure Vacation

Traveling for adventure might sound exciting, but it’s also a ticking time bomb of potential disasters. Here are some no-BS ways to keep the fun in a “fun trip”:

Find Policies That Work : Not all travel insurance is created equal. Go for plans that specifically cover your planned activities. If you’re renting sports equipment or diving into the ocean, check for extras like coverage for gear loss, delays, or cancellations because, let’s face it, Murphy’s Law loves travelers.

: Not all travel insurance is created equal. Go for plans that specifically cover your planned activities. If you’re renting sports equipment or diving into the ocean, check for extras like coverage for gear loss, delays, or cancellations because, let’s face it, Murphy’s Law loves travelers. Search Smart Before You Splurge : Americans are shelling out more for spring trips than ever, which is fine unless you enjoy the sting of an empty bank account. Use price comparison tools, flex those travel dates, and stop paying full price like a rookie.

: Americans are shelling out more for spring trips than ever, which is fine unless you enjoy the sting of an empty bank account. Use price comparison tools, flex those travel dates, and stop paying full price like a rookie. Protect Your Wallet: That safari or diving trip might be the Instagram moment of your life, but it’s also a financial black hole if something goes wrong. Comprehensive travel insurance is your knight in shining armor, covering cancellations, medical mishaps, flight problems, and even your luggage if TSA decides to misplace it.

As Lisa, 35, from Chicago, sums up, “Sure, I could risk losing thousands on a canceled trip, or I could just buy insurance and stop losing sleep. Easy choice.”

Spring 2025 is shaping up to be a season of sun, adventure, and thoughtful preparation. Whether you’re trekking mountains, diving with fish, or just living your safari dreams, don’t forget to pack some common sense—along with your sunscreen.