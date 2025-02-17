Chania Carnival 2025 Kicks Off with a Wild Night of Music and Dance

When? Sunday, February 16, 2025

Setting the Scene: A Carnival to Remember

Forget boring Sunday nights! On February 16, the Chania Carnival 2025 officially began, swapping a sunny open-air kickoff for an indoor venue when the weather decided to misbehave. The Souda Municipal Gym was packed—possibly even over capacity (who’s keeping count?)—as locals and tourists jostled for space to enjoy the vibrant energy of the evening.

Mayor Panagiotis Simandarakis opened the event with a brief speech, joined by Chania MP Sevi Voloudaki, who opted for the shortest microphone monologue, earning her some vivid applause. Among the crowd were 20 groups from schools and other communities, all pumped up for the upcoming parade. But let’s talk entertainment, the real reason people showed up.

Why the Crowd Couldn’t Get Enough

Let’s be honest: the stars of the night weren’t the political guests or formal introductions—they were the performers. The Brazilian drum group Batala roared through their set, and DJ Michalis Vlamakis spun carnival classics like his life depended on it. Locomondo’s high-energy performance? Pure chaos in the best way. “I’ve never danced so much in my life,” laughed Maria, visiting from Heraklion.

Even a rain-threatened location change couldn’t stop thousands of attendees from unrehearsed, borderline embarrassing dance battles. “I figured the weather would cancel everything, but nope—this might be better indoors,” said Tom, a British national spending his winter break on Crete.

The Countdown to Parade Day

With the opening ceremony done, all eyes now turn to next weekend’s grand parade on February 23. Starting at 3:00 PM, the headliners will include 20 imaginative floats and a whole lot of people dressed as fairy-tale characters (calling all Disney knockoffs). Expect hosts Kostas Kakavelakis and Nektaria Sfingaki to keep things vaguely organized.

Oh, and don’t forget—this year’s carnival theme is hero stories! Whether it’s Cinderella, Hercules, or some guy in a superhero cape you bought online ship-side for 5€, everyone’s welcome to take part.

Key Details for Participants

If you’re planning to join the parade or other activities, now’s the time to sign up! Contact:

Marios Gelasakis: 6934839490

Ilias Fragkiadakis: 6946644529

For schools: Anna Nempavlaki: 6972720943

The Chania Carnival 2025 is shaping up to be the event of the year. Whether you’re into costumes, music, or pretending Souda’s gym has great acoustics, there’s something for everyone. Get ready for overloaded photo albums and one-too-many “Cretan Carnival Moments” Instagram posts.