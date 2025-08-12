South Korean Delegation Visits Santorini

It began like all good summer flings—under a blazing Aegean sun and with the promise of something unforgettable. The South Korean delegation from the Municipality of Yeosu landed on Santorini for a three-day immersion in whitewashed walls, caldera views, and the kind of wine that politely insists you cancel the next morning’s meetings.

A diplomatic holiday, if you will—complete with photo ops for the folks back home. Their itinerary ticked every box on the “Santorini starter pack”: Fira’s alleys, Oia’s sunsets, Megalochori’s sleepy charm, and the Akrotiri archaeological site. One suspects the Bronze Age ruins were politely admired before the wine took center stage. Frankly, that is the sort of detail you only appreciate after the third glass of wine.

Somewhere between the volcanic soil and the Cycladic breeze, the delegation tasted Santorini’s produce and learned the language of Assyrtiko — which, conveniently, pairs with just about any speech about “strengthening ties.”

This was no casual stopover. Santorini rolled out its municipal red carpet: Georgia Nomikou, President of the Municipal Council and Tourism Committee; Minas Kafieris, head of the local water utility; Iakovos Valvis, President of Exo Gonia; and Nikos Zafeiropoulos, the Mayor’s Special Press Advisor. In diplomacy, it is always wise to bring the headline figures, mainly for the inevitable group selfies.

The municipality publicly thanked Rocabella Hotel, IDOL restaurant, and Santorini’s Luxury Travel for creating what one guest reportedly called “the perfect blend of hospitality and scenery.” No small compliment, considering South Korea has Jeju Island — cheaper, closer, and with its wine tours. Only the well-heeled or the well-connected might opt for Santorini instead.

And yet, the trip’s crowning achievement may end up being a joint press release between Thira and Yeosu, meant to cement Santorini’s image in the South Korean market. Translation: more words, fewer concrete results, at least until the next mayoral term. But who knows? Maybe in a few years, we will see a trickle of Jeju escapees swapping kimchi for fava.