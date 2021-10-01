Kissamos Municipality Begins Arkalochori Aid Drive Today

Share Pin 0 Shares

In the wake of the earthquakes at Arkalochori in Heraklion Prefecture, the Municipality of Kissamos has begun an aid drive.

In collaboration with the Holy Diocese of Kissamos and Selinos, the Youth of Kissamos and the Regional Department of the Greek Red Cross organizers ask citizens to participate in the effort to collect necessities for those affected worst by the recent earthquake.

The collection point for all contributed aid will be the Kissamos Town Hall, from today through Wednesday 6th October, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The following items are desperately needed:

Please bring bottled water, evaporated milk (condensed milk), powdered milk, coffee, croissants, cookies, canned goods, crackers, nuts, rice, spaghetti, tomato sauces, oil, salt, sugar, baby diapers, sanitary napkins, diapers for the elderly, toilet paper, napkins, garbage bags, paper plates and other picnic ware, bed sheets, blankets, towels, baby wipes, baby bottles, chlorine bleach, soap, and other general sanitary items.

People can learn more about the needed items by contacting the Kissamos Mayor’s office at 282 234 0200.

Source: Municipality Kissamos/Kissamos News