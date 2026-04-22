Incident: A hiker was injured on a mountain trail in Lasithi during the evening hours.

A hiker was injured on a mountain trail in Lasithi during the evening hours. Response: A large-scale operation involving 10 firefighters and the elite 3rd EMAK unit.

A large-scale operation involving 10 firefighters and the elite 3rd EMAK unit. Outcome: The individual was successfully extracted and transferred to medical care.

A trek on the rugged trails of the Lasithi Plateau turned into a nighttime rescue operation after a hiker was injured in difficult terrain.

The incident unfolded in a remote, mountainous area within the Municipality of the Plateau, where access is never simple or fast. Darkness only made things worse.

The Operation That Brought Him Back

The call for help mobilized a significant force. Ten firefighters, equipped with four specialized vehicles, surged into the mountainous municipality to bridge the gap between the injured walker and safety. Joining them were the specialists from the 3rd EMAK’s Mountain Rescue Team (OOED), men and women trained for the specific verticality and jagged geometry of the Cretan landscape.

The team navigated the difficult terrain in the dark, reaching the hiker at a location where the ground is more rock than path. The operation required a delicate balance of physical strength. It coordinated technical skills to stabilize the casualty before the extraction began.

Safe Passage and Recovery

The rescue was a slow, deliberate process of moving through the “dysvato”—the hard-to-reach places. Once the teams successfully brought the hiker down from the ridge to a traversable road, a waiting EKAB ambulance crew took over. The individual was promptly handed over to paramedics for transport to a local health facility.

Operations like this underline something locals already know: terrain here can turn quickly, and help—while efficient—is never instant.

Don’t hike alone. Don’t dive alone.

It is not a slogan. It is survival advice, repeated because people keep testing it. And sometimes, like last night, they are lucky enough to be carried back.