Light Plane Crashes After Takeoff from Nikos Kazantzakis Airport

- December 15th, 2022 04:34 pm

The ditched plane offshore - Hellenic Coast Guard

A light, single-engine aircraft crashed into the sea shortly after takeoff from Heraklion’s Nikos Kazantzakis Airport earlier today.

According to the reports, a 62-year-old Indonesian man perished, and a 32-year-old from South Africa is in good condition at Venizelio Hospital. Footage from the Hellenic Coast Guard captures the desperate moments after the crash.

The aircraft crashed just off the coast of Crete shortly after takeoff from the airport. Officials say the plane sent out a distress signal almost immediately after lifting off the runway. The elderly man was pronounced dead on arrival at Veniselio.

Officials are investigating the cause of the accident.

