€2.4 Million Released to Regions to Fight Livestock Pox

The Ministry of Rural Development and Food (ΥΠΑΑΤ) allocated €2.43 million to regional authorities to cover operational costs associated with managing sheep and goat pox outbreaks.

This is the fifth allocation aimed at keeping regional services functional as veterinary teams, inspectors, and local administrations continue to work under strain.

Where the Money Goes

The funds are distributed based on expense reports submitted by the regions. The largest shares go to areas facing the heaviest operational load:

REGIONS OF UNITS AMOUNT QUOTA ACHAIA 621,736.00 25.6% ELIAS 109,442.00 4.5% IMATHIAS 76,526.00 3.1% THESSALONIKI 20,805.28 0.9% KARDITSA 188,082.74 7.7% KEFALLINIA 39,175.00 1.6% LARISSIS 640,981.95 26.3% MAGNESIA 77,104.00 3.2% PELLAS 70,000.00 2.9% PIERIA 71,702.65 2.9% SERRON 517,790.00 21.3% TOTAL 2,433,346.51 100%

What the Funding Covers

This allocation supports day-to-day operational costs, not compensation to producers.

It typically funds:

Veterinary inspections and on-site controls

Monitoring and containment measures

Transport, equipment, and emergency logistics

Administrative coordination during outbreaks

In practical terms, this keeps inspections timely and containment credible.

Why Tourism Has a Stake in This

Livestock disease may sound like a rural issue, but it ripples outward.

Many regions affected by sheep and goat pox are also:

Food-producing areas supplying tavernas and hotels;

Landscapes tied to agrotourism and rural travel;

Communities where visitors expect normalcy, not emergency controls.

Uncontrolled outbreaks lead to movement restrictions, supply disruptions, and reputational damage. Even when public health is not at risk, perception matters. Tourists notice empty tavern menus, restricted access to rural areas, and tension in local communities.

Disease control keeps rural Greece functioning as a living place, not just a backdrop.

Stability Matters More Than Headlines

Tourism will not collapse because of one outbreak, but it can erode when systems are fragile.

Operational funding like this ensures:

Veterinary presence remains visible;

Controls stay proactive rather than reactive;

Rural regions avoid sudden restrictions that disrupt travel.

It is preventative work, the kind tourism depends on without ever naming.

The Funding Does Not:

Compensate farmers for lost income;

Replace culled animals;

Solve long-term weaknesses in prevention and insurance.

Those gaps remain and continue to fuel farmer frustration and mobilizations across the country.

With consistent management, sheep and goat pox could be controlled, albeit not eliminated. The fifth allocation signals continuity, not closure.

For visitors, this means one simple thing: regions remain open, food chains remain stable, and rural life continues without sudden shocks.

That stability is not accidental. It is funded.