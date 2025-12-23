Heraklion’s Missing Christmas Castle Reaches City Council

What started as seasonal grumbling about Christmas decorations in Heraklion has now escalated into a full municipal debate. The absence of the familiar Christmas Castle from Eleftherias Square made it all the way to the City Council table, proving once again that nothing says “holidays” like political friction.

The discussion was sparked by comments from Deputy Mayor Giorgos Sisamakis on SKAI Crete 92.1 and continued during the City Council meeting on Monday, December 22. Opposition members, unanimously and enthusiastically, criticised the municipal authority for what they described as fragmented, problematic festive decorations — and, more importantly, for removing the Christmas Castle without offering any equivalent replacement.

In short: no castle, no plan B, and not enough lights to distract anyone.

“We may not have a Christmas Castle, but we have the Castle.”

From the responses given by both Mr. Sisamakis and Mayor Alexis Kalokairinos, one thing became clear: the decision was not accidental. The Mayor’s remark — “Heraklion may not have a Christmas Castle, but it has the big Castle” — set the tone for what appears to be a broader strategic shift.

The “big Castle,” of course, refers to the Venetian Walls.

According to reliable sources, the municipal authority intends to integrate the Venetian fortifications into the city’s future festive planning—not just this year’s Christmas events, but potentially by creating an entirely new Christmas village in the Venetian moat.

Yes, in the moat.

Enter the Eucalyptus Area

More specifically, the plan under discussion identifies the Eucalyptus area as a potential location for a new “Christmas Castle.” Not a castle in the traditional sense — but let us keep the name for now, as everyone else does.

The concept would differ significantly in style and aesthetics from the Christmas Castle that previously occupied Eleftherias Square. The idea was reportedly placed on the table this year, but far too late to be implemented in time, as tends to happen with Christmas.

There is also the small matter of cost. Such a project would require rigorous studies, substantial funding, and, inevitably, archaeological permits. At City Hall, there seems to be confidence that the latter can be navigated.

Optimism is part of the season.

The Real Problem: Distance from the Christmas Market

The biggest concern, however, is not bureaucracy or money. It is geography.

The Eucalyptus area is not connected to the commercial heart of Heraklion. And the unspoken rule of Christmas planning is that festive cheer should ideally walk hand in hand with retail traffic. A Christmas village that does not direct people to the shops undermines one of its primary purposes.

Still, the municipal authority believes the location offers creative potential and the opportunity to build something genuinely attractive — just not this year.

All these issues should be discussed early, possibly as soon as February 2026. At City Hall, there is broad recognition that this year’s festive planning fell short, which is a start.