September 11th in Gazi: A Cretan Hound Registration and Evaluation

Coming up Sunday, September 11th, a key event for recognition and breed quality of the Cretan Hound will be held. For anyone interested in these living legends of Crete, it will be a unique opportunity to see some of the best of this rare breed of dog. And for Kritikos Lagonikos owners, a chance to forward one of the world’s oldest dog breeds.

Organized by the Cretan Hound Club, with the cooperation of the Municipality of Malevizi, and the 1st Hunting Club of Heraklion, the registration and judging event is also sanctioned by the Kennel Club of Greece (KOE). The purpose this year is the continued registering of these amazing dogs, but also to examine the morphology of the best specimens to further the breed.

For those unfamiliar, the Cretan Hound is one of the oldest canine breeds in the world and absolutely the oldest European hunting breed. The history of this primitive and fascinating dog dates back over 5,000 years, to a time when humans first started breeding dogs as companions and hunters. Crete’s unique geography, and the relative isolation of the island, contributed to protecting these unique dogs for millennia. Considered “living legends” of Crete, Kritikos Lagonikos is an almost endangered species. The Cretan Hound registration and morphology events in the square in Gazi (Town Hall) will be judged by Evi Tragali of the Kennel Club of Greece. Tragali has a vast experience as a judge of not only Cretan Hounds but many other popular and exotic breeds, including the Whippet, Saluki, Afghan Hounds, and others.

Guidelines for Participants

For those who wish to register their Cretan Hounds, there is no declaration form required for participation. The requirements are as follows:

A Microchip and a health booklet with the current anti-rabies vaccine with a stamp of a veterinarian. All dogs must be at least 6 months of age, in an excellent state of health, able-bodied, and clean. Dogs not meeting these basic requirements will be eliminated.

A wonderful specimen of Kritikos Lagonikos – Courtesy Nikos Anetakis

For owners and breeders participating in the evaluation and morphology aspect, here are the basic requirements.

Dogs must be presented with the proper documents, microchip and health booklet, and a current rabies vaccine stamp by a qualified veterinarian. To participate, dogs will have to have been recognized at a previous registration event. These dogs should have the certificate EEI or MEP.

Owners must send a statement of participation with their name, phone number, and address, as well as evidence of the certification of the animal they intend to present. This document should be sent in before the event to cretandog@gmail up until Monday, 5 September. Organizers will send along to registrants a statement to print out, which should be brought with the other documents to the event on Sept. 11. A drawing will also be held at the end of the event.

This Cretan Hound registration/show will be a rare opportunity for spectators to see a true legend. For hunters, breeders, and dog owners, this will also be a wonderful opportunity to further the conservation of one of the world’s finest, most unique, and most fascinating canine breeds.

This year’s registration and morphology evaluation sponsors

Addition credits: Ancient Greek dog © Ministry of Culture & Sports, National Archaeological Museum