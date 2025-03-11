Santorini ITB Berlin 2025: A Spotlight on Beauty, Culture, and Local Flavors

Santorini participated in ITB Berlin 2025, a major global tourism event held March 4–6.

Setting the Stage: Santorini Makes Its Mark

The Municipality of Thira brought its A-game to ITB Berlin 2025, a tourism exhibition that’s less of a trade show and more of an industry Olympics. Held in Berlin from March 4 to 6, the event sprawled across countless booths, with over 5,800 exhibitors representing 170 countries. Amid this chaos of brochures and oversized banners stood Santorini, calmly owning its reputation as one of the most sought-after destinations on Earth.

Representatives of Thira, including Georgia Nomikou (Municipal Council President), Manolis Kafieris from GEOTHIRA S.A., and seasoned exhibit veteran Loukas Bellonias, flew in armed with a mission: show the world why Santorini deserves its spot at the top of every bucket list. Nothing screams “unforgettable” like an island shaped by volcanic drama, seasoned with centuries of cultural treasures, and garnished with its own world-class wines.

A Taste of Santorini: Fava, Fried Tomatoes, and a Dash of Assyrtiko

If there’s a secret weapon in tourism, it’s food. On the second day, Santorini’s delegation joined a culinary showcase organized at the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) booth. Alongside regions like Thessaly and Peloponnese—and the island of Karpathos—Santorini presented a trio of flavours that left no taste bud unturned.

Nomikou, ideally at ease presenting in English, walked attendees through the magic of Santorini’s fava, the crisp joy of tomato fritters, and the story behind its famed Assyrtiko wine. Guests, including curious journalists and tourism insiders, sampled these local delights, with contributions from Santo Wines Cooperative making sure no one left thirsty or oblivious to the potential of fava.

Conversations Over Coffee… and Outcomes

The Santorini delegation didn’t just hand out pamphlets and smiles; they held strategic meetings with professionals from across the tourism sector. From tour operators to marketers, the focus remained on positioning Santorini’s natural wonders, cultural heritage, and culinary uniqueness as selling points.

One noteworthy meeting involved Andreas Fiorentinos, Secretary-General of the GNTO, and Eleni Mitraki, Director of Tourism Promotion. The discussions went beyond pleasantries, touching on actionable collaboration strategies and policies that could further promote the island while balancing sustainability—a polite reminder that success shouldn’t come at the Earth’s expense.

Santorini used Berlin’s tourism frenzy not to shout but to showcase. Its volcanic landscapes, historical aura, and culinary boldness carried the conversation in a sea of destinations vying for attention.

Collaborations with organizations like the GNTO reveal ambition and a plan, pairing tradition with innovation.

Food, as always, proved to be a bridge—sneaking past resistance and connecting through taste.

By the end of ITB Berlin 2025, one thing was clear: Santorini is not just a destination; it’s an experience. And if the local tomato fritters have anything to say about it, it’s an experience most would like to repeat. For the Municipality of Thira, this isn’t just tourism but storytelling—with wine.