260Kmemories Festival 2025: Alternative Tourism Takes Over Chania

Chania’s Tourism Department continues its efforts in alternative tourism for 2025.

For a third year, the “260Kmemories Festival” will return to the Venetian Harbor on May 16-18, 2025 .

. The festival celebrates Crete’s year-round initiatives in unique and alternative tourism experiences.

Open to professionals, organizations, and collectives involved in experiential tourism.

Participants can showcase services, engage the public, and network with other exhibitors.

Applications close on April 4, 2025, with priority given by submission date.

The Tourism Department of Chania isn’t interested in resting on its laurels. No, they’ve set their sights on making 2025 yet another year dedicated to promoting the kind of tourism that doesn’t involve crowded beaches or generic travel selfies. Instead, they’re doubling down on showcasing alternative tourism options to give tourists and locals alike something more memorable to brag about.

One of the shining stars stepping into this spotlight is the “260Kmemories Festival,” a now-annual celebration of experiences not prepackaged in glossy brochures. Following impressively successful runs in 2023 and 2024, this festival is gearing up for its third consecutive year, unfolding from May 16 to 18, 2025. And where better to stage this spectacle than in the iconic Venetian Harbor of Chania?

But think again before anyone thinks this is just another excuse to set up a few booths and call it a day. This festival isn’t just a parade of ideas slapped together to look good on Instagram. No, the focus here is on showcasing the year-round dedication of Crete’s movers and shakers—people who’ve turned experiential tourism into an art form.

What Sets the Festival Apart

The 260Kmemories Festival shines by bringing all the right players to the table. Professionals offering alternative or experiential tourism services, organizations pushing the boundaries of traditional travel, and even grassroots collectives with more passion than budget can participate.

Here’s why it matters:

Public Engagement : Exhibitors don’t just flaunt their services; they interact. Whether through demonstrations, hands-on activities, or storytelling, visitors aren’t just browsing—they’re part of the action.

: Exhibitors don’t just flaunt their services; they interact. Whether through demonstrations, hands-on activities, or storytelling, visitors aren’t just browsing—they’re part of the action. Networking Opportunities : It’s not just about showing off. Exhibitors can connect, sparking collaborations that redefine how alternative tourism is offered on the island.

: It’s not just about showing off. Exhibitors can connect, sparking collaborations that redefine how alternative tourism is offered on the island. Creative Synergies: Words like “synergy” might make your eyes glaze over, but here, it’s real. The festival encourages exhibitors to team up, offering visitors cohesive service packages or mixed experiences they can’t get anywhere else.

How to Join the Action

Participation comes with one key stipulation: don’t miss the deadline. Applications are open to anyone dabbling in thematic and alternative tourism—get yours in before April 4, 2025. But here’s the catch: space is limited and strictly first-come, first-served. Late to the party? Too bad; better luck next year.

To apply or get more information about what’s shaping up to be one of the most compelling tourism events in 2025, contact Chania’s Tourism Department via email at t-tourismos@chania.gr or call 28213-41626.

This isn’t just another festival stapled onto a calendar. Think of it as a gathering of curious minds and boundary-pushers. It’s where Chania proves that alternative tourism isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a lived experience. So whether you’re showcasing services, experimenting with collaborations, or just there to soak up a weekend that feels refreshingly different, one thing is sure: this is where Chania keeps its memories alive.

Important Deadlines and Contact Information: