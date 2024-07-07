Santorini Experience Returns: October 3-6, 2024

The celebrated Santorini Experience is back for its 7th year from October 3 to 6, 2024, offering participants the chance to experience sports and awe-inspiring landscapes of Santorini, with its mesmerizing sunsets, volcanic caldera, and striking Aegean views, form the perfect backdrop for an exceptional sports and tourism event. This event draws both professional and amateur athletes from across the globe to this picturesque island.

Trail running enthusiasts can choose from three scenic routes along the Caldera, connecting Oia and Fira. Each path offers runners the chance to take in the stunning volcanic views:

5km “Aristides Alafouzos” powered by Miele : Ideal for beginners and dynamic walkers.

: Ideal for beginners and dynamic walkers. 10km powered by SIXT : Perfect for seasoned runners.

: Perfect for seasoned runners. 15km powered by HOKA: Designed for those who thrive on strength and endurance.

All routes start at the desalination plant in Oia, incorporating dirt paths and concluding back in Oia.

Participant Perks

Every participant receives a comprehensive package, including:

A bag and technical T-shirt

A medal for finishers

Timing chip and race number (waterproof for swimming)

Swim cap for swimmers

Personal item storage

Refreshments at start/finish points and along the route

Medical coverage and rescue teams for running races

Lifeguards for the swimming race

Special gifts from sponsors

Register here: https://www.more.com/sports/santorini-experience-en/

Open Water Swimming Event

The schedule also features an open-water swimming race. Competitors will swim from the volcano to the old port of Fira, covering a distance of 1.5 miles (2.4 km), surrounded by majestic views of the island.

Free Entry for Thira Residents

Thira Municipality residents can attend the event for free. Thira locals can register starting Monday, July 8, exclusively at Alafouzos Sport, the event’s Official Sports Store.

Travel Discounts for Event Attendees

Traveling to Santorini for the event? Enjoy a 30% discount on ferry tickets with Blue Star Ferries, the Official Sponsor. This offer applies to all seats except cabins for round-trip tickets from Piraeus, Cyclades, and Dodecanese to Santorini. The discount extends to 30% off vehicle transport for visits between October 1 and 8, 2024. Registered participants can use this discount for up to three additional people accompanying them.

Official Sponsors and Partners

Blue Star Ferries : Official Sponsor

: Official Sponsor HOKA : Official Footwear Sponsor

: Official Footwear Sponsor Vikos Natural Mineral Water : Official Water

: Official Water Alafouzos Sport : Official Sports Store

: Official Sports Store Luanvi : Official Technical T-shirt

: Official Technical T-shirt Kois Optics : Official Optics Partner

: Official Optics Partner PHEE, Messinian Spa, Santorini’s Best Driver, and Nobu Hotel Santorini : Event Partners

: Event Partners π³= Plastic Pollution Prevention: Sustainability Partner

Santorini Experience is organized by the Municipality of Thira and ActiveMedia Group under the auspices of the Greek Ministry of Tourism and the Greek National Tourism Organization.