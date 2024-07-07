Picasso on Crete: Joy of Life Exhibition at the Museum of Ancient Eleutherna

The Museum of Ancient Eleutherna in Crete marked its 8th anniversary with a star-studded event unveiling an exhibition on Pablo Picasso. Guests included Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, former Queen Sophia of Spain, her sister Irene, and Picasso’s daughter, Paloma. Also present were Barbara Jatta, general director of the Vatican Museums, Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis, composer Stavros Xarhakos, and singer Giorgos Dalaras, who enthralled guests from Greece and abroad with their performances.

Picasso on Crete: Joy of Life

Nestled on the slopes of Mount Eleutherna, the museum now displays “Picasso on Crete: Joy of Life,” featuring 62 pieces by Picasso. Curated by Nikos Stambolidis, Director of the Acropolis Museum, and Paloma Picasso.

One highlight is a series of colourful crayon drawings portraying everyday moments and fantastical scenes with his children. Works like “Claude on Horseback” (1954) and “Paloma in Aragonese Dress” (1954) display Picasso’s skill in capturing childhood’s spontaneity and wonder. The exhibition also features intricate three-dimensional wood carvings, such as “Paloma’s Doll” (1952), illustrating Picasso’s ability to transform ordinary materials into imaginative creations.

“The Minotaur” (1958) by Picasso

Additionally, Picasso’s fascination with mythological creatures is evident in works like “The Minotaur” (1958). This oil on canvas piece draws inspiration from the myth of the Minotaur, deeply tied to Minoan culture. This myth sparked numerous representations in Picasso’s work, highlighting his exploration of human nature’s duality. His ceramic pieces, like “Faun’s Head” (1948) and “Goat’s Head in Profile” (1952), also reflect mythical forms and motifs.

“Goat’s Head in Profile” (1952)

This year, Eleutherna celebrates 40 years since the start of its excavations. The Picasso works are elegantly intertwined with the Museum’s permanent collections, epitomizing the “joy of life.” President Sakellaropoulou noted Picasso’s affinity for Greek culture, which led him to abandon war-torn imagery for themes enriched with Greek mythology, incorporating nymphs, satyrs, fauns, and centaurs. Art critic Frank Elgar had once remarked that Picasso was “more Greek than the Greeks,” creating a timeless conversation between his works and classical themes.

A Testament to Friendship and Preservation

Professor Stambolidis highlighted the careful selection of Picasso’s pieces, emphasizing those where nature, animals, and Mediterranean light converge with ancient Greek myths. He described the Museum as a “magical archaeological space where the ancient breeze still whispers secrets of the joy of life.”

Paloma Picasso underscored the exhibit’s goal to share her father’s directness. She mentioned the 62 pieces interact with 24 themes from the Museum, showcasing the deep impact Greek mythology had on Picasso. She dedicated the exhibition to her late brother Claude, hoping to impart the joy and inspiration they both experienced as children. Claude had a deep connection with Crete and wished his ashes to be scattered in the Aegean.

A book related to the exhibition and Picasso’s family life is dedicated to Claude. Paloma Picasso will sign copies at the Museum on Sunday.

Barbara Jatta from the Vatican Museums called the exhibition an imprint of Friendship and Love and praised Stambolidis for his persistent dedication to preserving history and passing on heritage. She noted the Acropolis Museum’s collaboration with the Vatican Museums, which recently facilitated the return of three fragments from the Acropolis to Greece.