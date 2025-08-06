Santorini Earthquake Fears Deter Some Tourists

The tourist parade on Mykonos and Santorini is looking more like a soggy local fun fair this summer. And not because of mediocre ouzo mixes—the numbers are in and they’re the kind of stats that would make a DJ cut the music.

Tourism experts aren’t reaching for the emergency ouzo just yet, but the mood is cautious. The Ferryhopper platform, which knows a thing or two about ferry bookings, points to a clear drop in traveler interest for summer 2025. This is especially true for Santorini, where the infamous Santorini earthquake fears left plenty rattled. Since January, the aftershocks scared off enough visitors to make even the donkeys on those famous steps pause.

The Numbers Nobody’s Bragging About

INSETE did the math so no one else has to. The Cyclades are feeling the pinch, but Santorini stands out for all the wrong reasons.

Statistical Data (2025 vs 2024):

Santorini international airport arrivals: down 19%

Predicted losses in Santorini arrivals for June: 10-15% below last year

Mykonos air arrivals (Jan-Apr): down 8% vs 2024

Mykonos air arrivals (June only): up 2% compared to last year

Ferryhopper says that international guests are mostly missing from the party. Not a surprise when the strongest earthquake emotions in Santorini are coming from the Richter scale instead of a mosh pit.

Ferry Booking Highlights:

Santorini: 7% fewer ferry bookings than last year

Mykonos: ferry bookings unchanged since 2024

Even Google Trends is unimpressed. Travel searches from Piraeus to Santorini are down 16%, while Mykonos-Santorini searches have dropped 25%. Only the Piraeus-Mykonos route has any pep left with a modest 2% bump.

Spending Data, Because What Else Should We Whine About?

Tourist restaurant sales: Flat or slightly down, even for seafood platters advertised in 12 languages

Beach club spending: Lower per visitor, with many opting for “just an espresso, thanks”

Hotel bookings: Shorter stays, more bargain hunting, room upgrades mostly ignored

While Mykonos started slowly, recovering from an 8% drop in spring plane arrivals, June brought a faint glow. Arrivals ticked up by 2%, but this is hardly cause for bottle popping. Less of a comeback, more of a mild pulse.

Santorini’s Shaky Ground

The Santorini earthquake fears threw a wet towel on visitor enthusiasm. International travelers seem eager to avoid surprise geological events with their sunset selfies, so hotel managers are left chatting with tumbleweeds.

Why The Downturn?

International visitors are holding back, watching for news of the next aftershock instead of booking flights

Greek travelers don’t fill the gap, no matter how many frappes they drink

International airfares remain stubbornly high

Who Is Visiting?

Lower volume of big-budget tourists

More short-stay guests, fewer luxury splurges

Santorini and Mykonos will always pull crowds, but this summer, fewer suitcases are crowding the cobblestones. The earthquake aftermath in Santorini is the dealbreaker, while Mykonos is just about keeping its ego afloat.

Pro tip: If you find a deck chair in Santorini, nobody’s fighting you for it this summer. Thank the shifting tectonic plates.