7th Banana Festival in Arvi Will Make You Question Your Fruit Choices

Mark Your Calendar: August 8-10, 2025

Show up hungry and slightly skeptical at 19:00 sharp, unless you plan to skip the chaos and come late, in which case you’ll miss the prime banana action.

Homemade banoffee? Complimentary tastings, but calories are extra.

Banana liqueur sampling: Included, but the recipe costs your dignity (just kidding—ask).

Entry: Absolutely nothing for adults and children under 10. For once, your kids won’t eat you out of house and home.

Souvenirs and food stalls: They’ll drain your wallet if you let them, but hey, support local growers.

The Arvi Cultural Educational and Embellishment Association, with the Viannos Municipality throwing in the budget and a nod of approval, hosts the 7th Banana Festival at the very scenic Arvi Port. What’s the big deal? For one, this bash celebrates the local banana crop, a fruit that’s way better than the sad specimens at your local supermarket. The lineup includes tributes, awards, and a schedule full of events where you’ll end up sticky, maybe tipsy, and dancing.

This year’s wild ride is dedicated to Nikos Papadakis—if there’s anyone who made the local cultural scene less boring, it was him. The festival is both banana-obsessed and sentimental.

Supporting Cast

The regulars show up every year: Viannos Municipality, Arvi’s banana producers (obviously), the Crete Region, Heraklion Port Authority, and Heraklion Port Organization S.A. If you’re a banana in Arvi, you have some pretty big backers.

Event Perks (Yes, More Than You’d Expect)

Three days of dubious cultural enlightenment.

Free homemade banana liqueur the minute you step in, made with actual bananas grown by people who take their fruit seriously.

For the sweet-toothed, homemade banoffee, whipped up by the village’s best bakers.

A recipe-sharing circle for those who think they can do it better (spoiler: you can’t).

Banana liqueur not only claims bragging rights but was crowned “Golden Distinction” at the 5th East Crete Gastronomy Festival. So sip, snap a photo, and consider hunting down the people responsible for the trophy.

If you want to reminisce about how you looked in the 80s—wait, no, this one’s about Arvi—drop by the retro photo exhibit curated by Nikos Kikakis (aka Foto.kik). Pair it with banana liqueur and hope nostalgia doesn’t hit too hard.

The official outlook: Get everyone moving, laughing, and grasping at cultural roots while banana peels accumulate underfoot. Locals mingle with visitors, making everyone feel awkward together, but by the end of the night, they’re all happier than when they arrived.

Here’s what Viannos Mayor Pavlos Baritakis thinks: Each year, the Banana Festival at Arvi Port pulls in the crowd — not just for the bananas but for the rare sense of belonging when you eat fruit with strangers. If you’ve never had a banana in the company of several hundred people, August is your time.

Banana Festival Schedule at a Glance

Friday, August 8

19:30 – Festival Opening Ceremony (bring your applause)

Opening Blessing and Short Speeches (try to stay awake)

Interactive Discussion: “Road Safety, Prevention and Bananas Don’t Mix” Speakers: Nikitas Melessanakis (Chief, Viannos Police), Giannis Lionakis (President, Volunteer Road Accident Prevention Club) Host: Marina Mathioudaki

St. Peter & Paul Church (20:00, free entry—yes, really)

Bubble Bubble Show (kids love it, adults tolerate it)

Interactive games with prizes (it’s less rigged than you think)

Balloon art (yes, still a thing)

Folk Night with Manos Kokolakis (starts at 23:30, finishes the day delirious)

Saturday, August 9

St. Peter & Paul Church (20:30, you guessed it—free entry)

“Emine” by Giorgis Karatzis, performed by Heraklion Theatre Troupe Directed and adapted by Manos Manias Starring Giorgos Karatzis, the poet keeping Cretan language and tradition just alive enough to bother you The story? A young Cretan and a Turkish Aga’s daughter cause scandal and poetry in one fell swoop.

Cretan Party with Antonis Martsakis (23:30, you’ll never dance off all that banoffe)

Sunday, August 10

Children’s Play from “Svoura” Art Theatre: “Karagiozis’ Capers” (20:30)

“Once Upon a Time, Rosa…” Concert Tribute to Nikos Xylouris & Dimitris Mitropanos (23:00) Musical direction: Pavlos Melis Kalitsounakis Entry is still free because charging is so last year



Bonus Details

The exhibition area opens at 19:00, so you can mingle before things get weird.

Children under 10? They breeze in free, so bring the whole gang.

It’s better to set a reminder because you know you’ll forget.

If you enjoy festivals that don’t take themselves too seriously and give you a reason to learn, eat, and snicker in equal measure, Arvi Port is Crete’s top spot—at least from August 8 to 10th: fruit, culture, and laughter, all on the house. Just don’t slip on the way out.