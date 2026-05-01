Which Cretan Paradises Are Dissolving Into the Sea?

- The Red Zones: Chrysi Island, Kokkinos Pyrgos, and Kommos are flagged with “very high” vulnerability due to low elevation and rising wave energy.
- The Science: Researchers from ITE and OFYPEKA used Delft3D hydrodynamic modeling to predict how the “Natura 2000” protected areas will survive climate change.
- The Plan: A new four-zone management system (Zones A-D) dictates everything from “leave it alone” to “managed retreat” (moving buildings away from the sea).
- The Solutions: Proposals range from engineered dunes on Chrysi to underwater breakwaters in Kalamaki and Rethymno.
Mapping Crete’s Coastal Vulnerability
While the political theater plays out at Heraklion Airport, a quieter, more permanent crisis is being mapped out in the halls of the Heraklion Chamber of Commerce. Scientists from the Foundation for Research and Technology (ITE) and the Natural Environment & Climate Change Agency (OFYPEKA) have just released a roadmap for the island’s survival. It isn’t a theoretical warning for the next century; it is a clinical assessment of the erosion already eating away at the sand beneath our feet.
From Sitia to Chrysi
The study highlights a stark contrast in how our shores handle the encroaching Mediterranean. In the east, Kouremenos in Sitia faces medium-to-high vulnerability, battered by relentless northeast swells. But the real tragedy is unfolding at Chrysi Island (Gaidouronisi). Recorded as one of the most fragile spots on the map, this low-lying paradise of cedar forests and white sand is being overwhelmed by wave energy it simply cannot absorb.
Further south, the long stretches between Kokkinos Pyrgos and Kommos tell a similar story. Here, the dunes’ limited natural resilience meets the high-energy southern waves, resulting in significant “stripping” of the coastline—a literal erasure of the beach, meter by meter.