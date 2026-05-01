Which Cretan Paradises Are Dissolving Into the Sea?

The Red Zones: Chrysi Island, Kokkinos Pyrgos, and Kommos are flagged with “very high” vulnerability due to low elevation and rising wave energy.

Chrysi Island, Kokkinos Pyrgos, and Kommos are flagged with “very high” vulnerability due to low elevation and rising wave energy. The Science: Researchers from ITE and OFYPEKA used Delft3D hydrodynamic modeling to predict how the “Natura 2000” protected areas will survive climate change.

Researchers from ITE and OFYPEKA used Delft3D hydrodynamic modeling to predict how the “Natura 2000” protected areas will survive climate change. The Plan: A new four-zone management system (Zones A-D) dictates everything from “leave it alone” to “managed retreat” (moving buildings away from the sea).

A new four-zone management system (Zones A-D) dictates everything from “leave it alone” to “managed retreat” (moving buildings away from the sea). The Solutions: Proposals range from engineered dunes on Chrysi to underwater breakwaters in Kalamaki and Rethymno.

Mapping Crete’s Coastal Vulnerability

While the political theater plays out at Heraklion Airport, a quieter, more permanent crisis is being mapped out in the halls of the Heraklion Chamber of Commerce. Scientists from the Foundation for Research and Technology (ITE) and the Natural Environment & Climate Change Agency (OFYPEKA) have just released a roadmap for the island’s survival. It isn’t a theoretical warning for the next century; it is a clinical assessment of the erosion already eating away at the sand beneath our feet.

From Sitia to Chrysi

The study highlights a stark contrast in how our shores handle the encroaching Mediterranean. In the east, Kouremenos in Sitia faces medium-to-high vulnerability, battered by relentless northeast swells. But the real tragedy is unfolding at Chrysi Island (Gaidouronisi). Recorded as one of the most fragile spots on the map, this low-lying paradise of cedar forests and white sand is being overwhelmed by wave energy it simply cannot absorb.

Further south, the long stretches between Kokkinos Pyrgos and Kommos tell a similar story. Here, the dunes’ limited natural resilience meets the high-energy southern waves, resulting in significant “stripping” of the coastline—a literal erasure of the beach, meter by meter.