Hersonissos: Roza Gorge Maintenance Works Commence

Roza Gorge is a natural ecosystem in the hinterland of the Municipality of Hersonissos, southeast of the Municipal Community of Gonies and south of the Municipal Community of Kera. To protect the natural wonder, the Municipality of Hersonissos has contracted a company to restore the path through the canyon.

The Roza Gorge, an offshoot of the Ambelos Gorge, originates from the vicinity of Ano Kera, near Panagia Kera Kardiotissa monastery, and converges with the rural road within the Ambelos Gorge near Gonies. Traversing the riverbed is hindered by steep descents, but a clearly defined hiking trail exists along the periphery.

Furthermore, the gorge’s sides are adorned with striking, discernible geological formations that captivate visitors with their extraordinary “pink” beauty. The presence of surface water in the gorge, observable from the flourishing oleanders in the riverbed, is a consequence of heavy rainfall.

Roza Gorge poses a technical challenge, making it unsuitable for regular hiking due to steep descents (rappels) that necessitate special equipment and training. Canyoning enthusiasts should note that the largest rappel measures about 18 meters in height, with secure relay points established by the speleological clubs of Crete. Descending the gorge in a small group typically takes around 3 hours. Situated in close proximity to Heraklion, the gorge is conveniently accessible and frequently utilized for canyoning schools.

“Roza” derives from the pinkish hues that embellish the gorge’s walls. An alternative account suggests that the gorge was once a disposal site for infertile animals, such as donkeys. Consequently, the locals initially referred to the gorge as “Stira Za” (signifying sterile animals), which subsequently evolved into “Sti Roza” (in Roza).

Spanning approximately 1,300 meters, the gorge boasts a captivating blend of vegetation and canyon morphology, rendering it an extraordinary and uncommon landscape.

To maintain the integrity of this natural wonder, a contract has been formalized between the Municipality of Hersonissos and a yet unnamed company to undertake restoration work on the path that traverses the Roza Gorge.

Previous maintenance endeavours, including the latest undertaking in 2019, have been executed. However, the path suffered damage from flooding incidents in 2020 and substantial rainfall in 2022, necessitating restoration to ensure the safety of traversing the gorge, according to NeaKriti.

The maintenance work will primarily involve path cleaning, restoration of passability, and maintenance and completion of the metal and wooden railings. The combination of the hiking route in the Roza Gorge with the crossing of the neighbouring ravine of Embasa offers the opportunity to embark on a beautiful circular route lasting approximately five hours. Visitors can also combine hiking with a visit to the nearby villages (Avdos, Gonies, Kera, Krasi) and the artificial lake of the Aposelemi dam.